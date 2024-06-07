Bowen Placed on 7-Day IL
June 7, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)
Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce the following roster moves effective today. RHP Darren Bowen has been placed on the 7-day IL with a right elbow sprain. This move was announced by Minnesota Twins Manager, Minor League Operations Jason Davila.
The 2024 Cedar Rapids roster currently sits at 28 active players, with seven on the injured list.
Cedar Rapids plays game four of its twelve-game road trip tonight at Great Lakes at 6:05.
