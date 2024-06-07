Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Friday (7:05 PM vs. Lansing)

June 7, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Friday, June 7, 2024 l Game # 55

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l 7:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Lansing Lugnuts (28-26) at Dayton Dragons (27-27)

RH Grant Judkins (1-3, 3.82) vs. LH Bryce Hubbart (1-3, 6.23)

Today's Game : The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the Lansing Lugnuts (affiliates of the Oakland Athletics) at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. This is the fourth game of a six-game series.

Streaks : The Dragons are 14-8 over their last 22 games. Lansing is 7-3 over their last 10 games.

Last Game: Thursday: Dayton 4, Lansing 0. Dragons pitchers Johnathan Harmon (7 IP) and Arij Fransen (2 IP) combined on a five-hit shutout and Victor Acosta hit a two-run home run. The Dragons scored in the first inning and never trailed. The game was the sixth shutout win for the Dragons this season and their fourth in their last 12 games. The game was played in two hours, five minutes, making it the most rapidly-played nine inning game of the season to date.

Current Series (June 4-9 vs. Lansing) : Dayton is 2-1 in the series.

Dayton team stats in the series:.200 batting average (18 for 90); 3.3 runs/game (10 R, 3 G); 2 home runs; 7 stolen bases; 2.42 ERA (26 IP, 7 ER); 4 errors.

In the Standings : The Dragons are in fifth place, 4 games behind Lake County, the East Division leader, with 12 games to play in the first half.

Transaction : Relief pitcher Andrew Moore was promoted to Double-A Chattanooga prior to Thursday's game.

Team Notes

Since May 12 (24 games), the Dragons have posted a 3.17 ERA, best in the MWL over that time period.

The Dragons are 9-2 when their starting pitcher goes 6+ innings; 18-8 when the starter goes 5+; 20-11 when the starter allows two runs or less.

The Dragons rank first in Minor League Baseball (120 teams) in average attendance (7,961).

Player Notes

Sal Stewart over his last 19 games is batting.324 (22 for 68) with two home runs, 12 RBI, three doubles, and 10 walks.

Hector Rodriguez over his last 15 games is batting.333 (21 for 63) with one home run, two doubles, and three RBI.

Dragons starting pitcher Johnathan Harmon has three straight scoreless outings covering 18.2 innings, allowing 10 hits, no walks, with 15 SO. This is the longest scoreless streak by a Dayton pitcher this season.

Dragons starting pitcher Javi Rivera over his last four outings: 23.2 IP, 11 H, 1 R, 7 BB, 33 SO, 0.39 ERA.

Dragons starting pitcher Jared Lyons in his last four outings: 23 IP, 12 H, 3 R, 7 BB, 28 SO, 1.17 ERA. Lyons missed his most recent scheduled start on Sunday due to arm soreness and will miss his next start on June 9.

Dragons reliever Luis Mey over his last five outings: 7 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 0 ER (both runs were scored by "free runners" in extra innings), 3 BB, 15 SO.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Saturday, June 8 (7:05 pm): Lansing RH Mitch Myers (3-2, 3.95) at Dayton RH Jose Franco (0-0, 0.00)

Sunday, June 9 (1:05 pm): Lansing RH Luis Morales (1-0, 4.07) at Dayton RH Ryan Cardona (3-2, 3.96)

Dragons "On the Air": Every home and road game will be broadcast on radio on WONE 980-AM as Tom Nichols and Patrick Geshan call the action. Games are also available at daytondragons.com and wone.com; and on a mobile device through either the Dragons mobile app or the iHeart Radio app. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 home games on Dayton's CW (Channel 26, available on Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013; available on DirecTV and Dish Network channel 26). Tom Nichols will handle the play-by-play on all games and be joined by WDTN TV's Jack Pohl on most telecasts.

