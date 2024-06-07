Quad Cities Trounces Wisconsin in Series-Leveling Win
June 7, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)
Quad Cities River Bandits News Release
Appleton, Wisconsin - The Quad Cities River Bandits matched their largest victory of the season on Friday, as they beat the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers at Fox Cities Stadium 10-1 to even their six-game series at two wins apiece.
While River Bandits' southpaw Frank Mozzicato opened his start with four-straight scoreless innings, Quad Cities' bats used the longball to build an early lead against Wisconsin's starter Will Rudy. After Carter Jensen opened the scoring with a solo home run in the third, Spencer Nivens launched a three-run shot in the fourth- the outfielder's first as a River Bandit.
Although Rudy departed after the second home run, Quad Cities wasn't done in the frame and took a 6-0 lead on Trevor Werner's bases loaded walk and a sacrifice-fly off the bat of Carson Roccaforte.
The centerfielder would then strike with the glove in the fifth, as Roccaforte robbed Eduarqui Fernandez of extra-bases with a leaping catch against the outfield wall. However, the Bandits' shutout bid would end with the very next batter, as Jesus Chirinos took Mozzicato deep for a solo homer to trim the Bandits' lead to 6-1.
The blast would wind up the Rattlers' only run of the game. After Mozzicato completed his fifth and final frame, Oscar Rayo held the mound for the final 4.0 innings of the contest and allowed just three base runners over the scoreless effort.
Brett Squires' RBI-double tacked on Quad Cities' seventh run in the eighth and not only extended the first baseman's multi-hit streak to five games, but ended Wisconsin reliever Aaron Rund's scoreless inning streak at 11.0 innings.
Run-scoring singles from Omar Hernadnez and Jack Pineda put the Bandits up by eight in the ninth before Squires drove in another tally- this time a sac-fly for the 10-1 lead.
Despite recording just one strikeout, Mozzicato (3-4) yielded just four base runners and secured his third win of the season for Quad Cities, while Rudy (1-5) allowed four runs and a season-high four walks over his 3.0-inning start. Rayo (1) earned a 12-out, two-strikeout save for his first of the year.
On Saturday, the River Bandits will look to win three-straight for the first time since April and send Henry Williams (2-1, 3.56) to the mound against Wisconsin's Yujanyer Herrera (2-1, 4.43). First pitch at Fox Cities Stadium is set for 6:40 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...
Midwest League Stories from June 7, 2024
- Quad Cities Trounces Wisconsin in Series-Leveling Win - Quad Cities River Bandits
- Whitecaps Fall in Controversial Defeat - West Michigan Whitecaps
- Rattlers Stumble in 10-1 Loss to River Bandits - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Captains Edge Out Sky Carp 2-0 - Beloit Sky Carp
- Dragons Score Four in 7th, Rally Past Lugs - Lansing Lugnuts
- Loons Shut Out Kernels 6-0, Win Third Straight - Great Lakes Loons
- TinCaps Tough One Out Over Peoria - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Loons Blank Kernels, Top Cedar Rapids for Third Straight Night, 6-0 - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Dragons Battle Back, Win Third Straight Over Lansing - Dayton Dragons
- TinCaps Game Information: June 7 vs. Peoria Chiefs (Cardinals) - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Bowen Placed on 7-Day IL - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Friday (7:05 PM vs. Lansing) - Dayton Dragons
- Peoria Pitching Shines in 5-1 Win - Peoria Chiefs
- Loons Launch Three Longballs, Down Kernels, 8-3 - Great Lakes Loons
- Sky Carp Bounce Back for DH Split - Beloit Sky Carp
- Bandits' Lead Too Big This Time - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Quad Cities River Bandits Stories
- Quad Cities Trounces Wisconsin in Series-Leveling Win
- Two-Out Offense Sparks Bandits' Victory Over Rattlers
- Rattlers' Late Rally Steals Matinee from River Bandits
- Relentless Rattlers Out-Pace Bandits in Series Opener
- Bullpen's Strong Showing Not Enough in Quad Cities' Loss