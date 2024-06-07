Bandits' Lead Too Big This Time

GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Quad Cities River Bandits spoiled a fine pitching performance from Wisconsin starting pitcher K.C. Hunt and another stellar offensive performance from Jadher Areinamo by beating the Timber Rattlers 5-3 on Thursday at Neuroscience Group Field. An uncharacteristically sloppy Wisconsin defense committed a season-high four errors in the contest.

Hunt, making his first professional start, worked five scoreless innings for the Timber Rattlers (34-20). He allowed three hits, walked none, and struck out five. The only jam he was in was in the top of the fourth with consecutive singles opened the inning to put runners on first and third. Hunt struck out the next batter for the first out, but a stolen base put runners at second and third. Hunt struck out the next batter and escaped the inning on a spectacular defensive play by Areinamo at shortstop.

Then, Areinamo played a role in the Wisconsin run in the bottom of the fourth. He singled, stole second, and went to third on an error. Luke Adams drove in Areinamo with a single for the 1-0 lead. Areinamo has 21 stolen bases in 23 attempts this season.

Quad Cities (24-30) tied the game with a two-out rally in the top of the sixth inning against reliver Chase Costello. The first two Bandit hitters struck out. Brett Squires kept the inning alive with a double. Kale Emshoff tied the game with another double.

The River Bandits took the lead in the top of the seventh. Tyler Wehrle, the Rattlers third pitcher of the game, had runners at the corners with one out with Jack Pineda at the plate. Pineda hit a slow grounder to second. The Timber Rattlers were able to get the force at second, but Pineda beat the throw to first to allow the runner from third to score the go-ahead run.

Wehrle got the first two outs of the top of the eighth inning before things went off the rails for Wisconsin. Carson Roccaforte blooped a single into left-center and advanced on an error. Jared Dickey hit a slow grounder to second for a single and a wild throw let Roccaforte score. Dustin Dickerson followed with a high fly ball to left-center. The ball hit the top of the fence and went out for Dickerson's first home run of the season to give the Bandits a 5-1 lead.

The Timber Rattlers, who had won seven games with five last at bat victories in their last nine games going into Thursday's game, tried to make another late comeback. Terence Doston singled to start the eighth inning against Chazz Martinez. Jheremy Vargas doubled to the corner in left and Doston scored when the ball was bobbled. Areinamo singled, his third hit of the game, with two outs and drove in Vargas to bring the tying run to the plate.

Ben Sears was called into the game from the River Bandits bullpen, and he got the final out of the eighth and pitched a perfect ninth to earn the save and deny the Rattlers another comeback victory.

Areinamo went 3-for-3 with a walk, a run scored, a stolen base, and an RBI for the Rattlers on Thursday night.

In the first -half West Division playoff chase, the Timber Rattlers maintained their 2-1/2 game lead over the Cedar Rapids Kernels. The Kernels lost 8-3 to the Great Lakes Loons in Michigan on Thursday night. The Rattlers and Cedar Rapids both have twelve games remaining in the first half.

The Timber Rattlers will turn their attention back to Quad Cities with game four of the series on Friday night at Neuroscience Group Field. Will Rudy (1-4, 5.87) is set as the starter for Wisconsin. Frank Mozzicato (2-4, 3.11) has been named as the starter for the River Bandits. Game time is 6:40pm.

R H E

QC 000 001 130 - 5 11 2

WIS 000 100 020 - 3 7 4

Click here for the boxscore

Click here for the scoring plays

WP: Steven Zobac (3-4)

LP: Tyler Wehrle (2-1)

SVE: Ben Sears (5)

TIME: 2:42

ATTN: 3,296

