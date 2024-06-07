TinCaps Game Information: June 7 vs. Peoria Chiefs (Cardinals)

June 7, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (23-31) vs. Peoria Chiefs (19-35)

Friday, June 7 | 7:05pm | Parkview Field | Fort Wayne, Ind.

RHP Henry Baez (No. 30 Padres prospect) vs. LHP Pete Hansen (No. 25 Cardinals prospect)

Video: Bally Live app (FREE) & MiLB.TV | Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM / TinCaps.com

THE LAST TIME: The TinCaps fell to the Chiefs, 5-1, last night.

UNTOUCHABLE: Cooper Hjerpe, the Cardinals' top-ranked left-handed pitching prospect, threw 4 hitless innings last night.

SUPERSTAR: TinCaps catcher Ethan Salas is MLB.com's top-rated catching prospect and the top-ranked prospect for the Padres. Last night he drove in a run with a sacrifice fly and also hit a single and drew a walk.

CLEAN: Manuel Castro pitched a scoreless ninth inning last night - his fourth consecutive appearance without allowing an earned run.

BIG REPUTATION: Baseball America has ranked Fort Wayne's roster as one of the top-10 most talented in Minor League Baseball. Both teams here feature 9 players ranked among the top-30 prospects in their organizations according to MLB.com.

SHAKE IT OFF: The TinCaps have dropped 3 in a row and 8 of 10.

EVERYTHING HAS CHANGED: Prior to this skid, the TinCaps had won 9 of 10, including a 7-game winning streak from May 15-22.

CRUEL SUMMER: Both Peoria and Fort Wayne are in last place in their respective divisions.

NOTHING NEW: After reaching base last night with a walk, Homer Bush Jr. is now on a 14-game on-base streak (4th longest active in the Midwest League), while Tyler Robertson is on an 11-gamer.

SPARKS FLY: Homer Bush Jr. leads the MWL with 27 stolen bases.

FLORIDA: Jay Beshears leads the TinCaps in hits (19) and OPS (.745) since his High-A debut on May 15...Anthony Vilar has thrown out 14 runners trying to steal, 2nd most in the MWL this season. Both are from the Sunshine State.

THE LAST GREAT AMERICAN DYNASTY: Kai Murphy, whose dad is the manager of the Brewers, ranks 8th in the Midwest League with 12 doubles.

ON THIS DAY: In 2009, Taylor Swift performed at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne. Keith Urban was the show's headliner.

JOHNNY'S VERSION: Tonight's game will feature not only Taylor Swift music, but much more. Fans will receive a free friendship bracelet, while there are also "life-size" friendship bracelets hanging around the ballpark, among other decorations. Eras Tour-style t-shirts are on sale in The Orchard Team Store. The Home Plate Bar is serving "Lover" cocktails and the Apple Cart has "Red" velvet bundt cakes. In-game promotions include the "Shake It Off" dance cam and the "Love Story" kiss cam. TinCaps players will even try their hand at Taylor Swift karaoke.

