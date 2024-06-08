Sellout Crowd Sees Captains Beat Carp

BELOIT - A standing-room only crowd of 3,802 on ERAs Night at ABC Supply Stadium witnessed the Captains beat the Sky Carp 5-3 Saturday night.

The crowd jammed to Taylor Swift songs all night, participated in T-Swift Trivia and marked the end of the game with fantastic fireworks show.

The Captains jumped out to a 3-0 lead before the Sky Carp mounted a rally. After a run scored thanks to a Lake County error in the fourth inning, Jake DeLeo hit a two-run double to right field to tied the game at 3-3 with two outs in the fifth.

The contest stayed that way until the top of the ninth inning, when the Captains pushed across a pair of runs to account for the final score.

GAME NOTABLES

* Claire from KidSpot won the Taylor Swift tickets, sponsored by Walnut Creek Apparel and Gifts.

* Uber-prospect Noble Meyer got the start for the Sky Carp and allowed three runs in 4 2-3 innings pitched.

* First pitches were thrown out by Frances Salinas, Cameron Slate, Ita Reily of the Rockford Community Bank, Rob Young of Midwest Packaging and Container, Skyler Roelke of Intertractor America Corp and Ryleigh Rose of Walnut Creek Apparel & Gifts.

* Kids Spot brought out a group of 750 fans!

