TinCaps Transactions & Game Information: June 8 vs. Peoria Chiefs (Cardinals)

The San Diego Padres have made the following Minor League transactions:

Effective Saturday, June 8, 2024

Infielder Alain Camou transferred from Single-A Lake Elsinore (will wear No. 10)

Effective Friday, June 7, 2024

Right-handed reliever Ruben Galindo placed on 7-Day Injured List

Effective Thursday, June 6, 2024

Infielder Lucas Dunn placed on 7-Day Injured List

Fort Wayne TinCaps (24-31) vs. Peoria Chiefs (19-36)

Saturday, June 8 | 6:35pm | Parkview Field | Fort Wayne, Ind.

RHP Dylan Lesko (No. 3 Padres prospect) vs. RHP Hancel Rincon

Video: Bally Live app (FREE) & MiLB.TV | Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM / TinCaps.com

LAST GAME: The TinCaps won, 6-3. Kai Murphy shined with an RBI single and a 2-run homer, as well as a hit by pitch and multiple defensive highlights in right field. Meanwhile, starter Henry Baez pitched 5 innings of 1-run ball.

DAISIES: The TinCaps are wearing special jerseys tonight as a tribute to the Fort Wayne Daisies of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League. During their existence from 1945-54, the Daisies won 3 regular season titles and reached the championship series 4 times. Former Daisies pitcher Dolly Vanderlip Ozburn and utility player Katie Horstman will be in attendance tonight, along with Jeneane DesCombes Lesko (Grand Rapids Chicks LHP/OF) and Mary Moore (Springfield Sallies and Battle Creek Bells 2B). They'll be recognized during the game, along with the relatives of 9 late members of the Daisies. The jerseys are being auctioned off at TinCaps.com/auction through Sunday night, with proceeds going to honor the Daisies' legacy. Last year, in partnership with FW Parks & Rec, the TinCaps unveiled new monuments at nearby Memorial Park, where the team used to play... Additionally tonight, the women will sign autographs and take photos with fans. The South Bend History Museum, which features a collection of AAGPBL items, will have a kiosk at the ballpark, too... Peoria also had a team in the AAGPBL, the Redwings, from '46-51.

HOMER BUSH JR: 27 stolen bases, tied for most in MWL... Has reached base safely in 14 consecutive games (4th longest active streak in the league).

TYLER ROBERTSON: 12-game on-base streak.

KAI MURPHY: 12 doubles, 9th in MWL.

GRIFFIN DOERSCHING: 8 home runs, 7th in MWL.

DEFENSE: TinCaps catchers are 1st in the MWL in caught stealing % at 32% (the league average is 21%). Individually, Anthony Vilar ranks 2nd in CS (14 of 33) and Ethan Salas ranks 6th (10).

CLOSE CALLS: The 'Caps have played 11 extra-inning games, the most in all of Minor League Baseball... The TinCaps have played 20 one-run games, the most among all High-A clubs.

RALLY CAPS: The TinCaps have overcome a deficit in 16 of their 24 wins.

HOT CAPS: The TinCaps won 7 consecutive games from May 15-22, marking the team's longest winning streak since 2015.

260 TO THE SHOW: Since Fort Wayne's franchise was founded in 1993, the club has had 224 alumni go on to reach the big leagues, including more than 40 in MLB so far this year. The list features All-Stars like Fernando Tatis Jr. (2017), Trea Turner (2014), Max Fried (2013-14), David Bednar (2016-17), Ty France, and Miles Mikolas (2010), plus rookies Jackson Merrill and Graham Pauley (2023). Adam Mazur, who pitched in 12 games for the TinCaps last year, debuted with the Padres on Tuesday, tossing 6 innings of 1-run ball against the Angels.

HOME RUN DERBY X: Coming to Parkview Field on Saturday, Aug. 10. Tickets on sale now. The event is set to feature MLB legends Nick Swisher and Jake Arrieta, as well as softball/women's baseball stars Jocelyn Alo and Alex Hugo.

