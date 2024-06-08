TinCaps Double up Chiefs 6-3

June 8, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Peoria Chiefs News Release







FORT WAYNE, IN - The Fort Wayne TinCaps scored three times in the fourth inning and knocked off the Chiefs for the first time this week in a 6-3 victory Friday.

After the TinCaps took a 1-0 lead into the top of the fourth, Peoria quickly answered. Darlin Moquete tripled to the gap in left center and scored on a Won-Bin Cho single through the right side.

In the home fourth, Fort Wayne created some distance. Following a single and a walk, Chiefs starter Pete Hansen was lifted from the game. Zane Mills entered and surrendered a single to Kai Murphy, giving the TinCaps a 2-1 advantage. The lead grew to 4-1 when Jay Beshears grounded a double inside the first base bag.

The Chiefs battled back in the sixth inning, trimming the Fort Wayne lead to one. With runners at second and third, Cho hit a chopper back to the mound that eluded Fort Wayne's Will Geerdes to plate Leonardo Bernal and make it a 4-2 score. The next batter, Joshua Baez, recorded a sac fly to make it 4-3.

Newly-signed hurler Osvaldo Berrios made his Cardinals organizational debut on Friday. The right-hander was signed to a minor-league contract on Monday after making nine appearances for the Gateway Grizzlies of the Frontier League. After a 1-2-3 seventh, Murphy connected on a key two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth inning to give the TinCaps some much needed insurance and a 6-3 lead.

Peoria went down 1-2-3 in the ninth inning for their first loss of the series. Dating back to last season, the Chiefs remain 8-2 in their last 10 games against Fort Wayne.

Hancel Rincon takes the ball for the Chiefs on Saturday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 P.M. EST/5:35 P.M CST.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from June 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.