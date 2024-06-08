Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Saturday (7:05 PM vs. Lansing)

June 8, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Saturday, June 8, 2024 l Game # 56







Saturday, June 8, 2024 l Game # 56

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l 7:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Lansing Lugnuts (28-27) at Dayton Dragons (28-27)

RH Mitch Myers (3-2, 3.95) vs. RH Jose Franco (0-0, 0.00)

Today's Game : The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the Lansing Lugnuts (affiliates of the Oakland Athletics) at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. This is the fifth game of a six-game series.

Streaks : The Dragons have won three straight games. They are 15-8 over their last 23 games.

Last Game: Friday: Dayton 7, Lansing 5. The Dragons battled back from deficits of 3-0 and 5-3, scoring four runs in the seventh inning for the lead. Jay Allen II had a home run, two RBI, two runs scored, and two walks. Sal Stewart also had a home run. Allen, Stewart, Leo Balcazar, Victor Acosta, and Ethan O'Donnell all had two hits as part of a 13-hit attack. Reliever Joseph Menefee recorded the win, retiring all eight batters he faced with five strikeouts.

Current Series (June 4-9 vs. Lansing) : Dayton is 3-1 in the series.

Dayton team stats in the series:.248 batting average (31 for 125); 4.3 runs/game (17 R, 4 G); 4 home runs; 7 stolen bases; 3.09 ERA (35 IP, 12 ER); 4 errors.

In the Standings : The Dragons are tied for fourth place, 4 games behind Lake County, the East Division leader, with 11 games to play in the first half.

Team Notes

The Dragons are above the.500 mark for the first time since they were 6-5 on April 17.

Since May 12 (23 games), the Dragons have posted a 3.26 ERA, best in the MWL over that time period.

The Dragons are 9-2 when their starting pitcher goes 6+ innings; 18-8 when the starter goes 5+; 20-11 when the starter allows two runs or less.

The Dragons rank first in Minor League Baseball (120 teams) in average attendance (7,969).

Player Notes

Sal Stewart over his last 20 games is batting.338 (24 for 71) with three home runs, 14 RBI, four doubles, and 10 walks.

Hector Rodriguez over his last 16 games is batting.324 (22 for 68) with one home run, two doubles, one triple, and three RBI.

Dragons starting pitcher Johnathan Harmon has three straight scoreless outings covering 18.2 innings, allowing 10 hits, no walks, with 15 SO. This is the longest scoreless streak by a Dayton pitcher this season.

Dragons starting pitcher Javi Rivera over his last four outings: 23.2 IP, 11 H, 1 R, 7 BB, 33 SO, 0.39 ERA.

Dragons starting pitcher Jared Lyons in his last four outings: 23 IP, 12 H, 3 R, 7 BB, 28 SO, 1.17 ERA. Lyons missed his most recent scheduled start on Sunday due to arm soreness and will miss his next start on June 9.

Dragons reliever Luis Mey over his last five outings: 7 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 0 ER (both runs were scored by "free runners" in extra innings), 3 BB, 15 SO.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Sunday, June 9 (1:05 pm): Lansing RH Luis Morales (1-0, 4.07) at Dayton RH Ryan Cardona (3-2, 3.96)

Dragons "On the Air": Every home and road game will be broadcast on radio on WONE 980-AM as Tom Nichols and Patrick Geshan call the action. Games are also available at daytondragons.com and wone.com; and on a mobile device through either the Dragons mobile app or the iHeart Radio app. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 home games on Dayton's CW (Channel 26, available on Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013; available on DirecTV and Dish Network channel 26). Tom Nichols will handle the play-by-play on all games and be joined by WDTN TV's Jack Pohl on most telecasts.

Midwest League Stories from June 8, 2024

