Ollie Gauthier's Home Run for Life

June 8, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

You can hear the smile in his voice when Jerimee Gauthier describes his 11-year-old son, Oliver: "He's selfless. He's always putting others first. He just loves life."

In 2021, Oliver, affectionately known as "Ollie" by many, was diagnosed with brain cancer after experiencing dizzy spells, headaches and other pain that barely improved with over-the-counter remedies. His cancer, characterized by its aggressive nature, started at the base of his skull and extended down into his spine.

Due to the nature of his cancer, Ollie was quickly transferred and underwent surgeries, radiation and chemotherapy at two different hospitals before finally returning to Beacon Children's Hospital. After those four months of intense treatment, the family was relieved to return to South Bend.'

"It was amazing to know that Ollie could come home and we could continue his treatment here, close to friends and family," Jerimee said.

Once at Beacon Children's Hospital, the Gauthier family quickly became close to Ollie's care team. "They all know him by name and stay with him during his treatments...I mean it's really like a second family there," Jerimee explained.

He is clearly filled with pride. His son continues to go to school and enjoy his friends. Ollie promised his father that he would fight this cancer, and he's doing it.

His positive spirit gives Dad hope for the future. "I'm optimistic," he said. "Our future is still undetermined, but I know if anybody can beat this, it can be Oliver."

Beacon Children's Hospital is Michiana's only community-owned, not-for-profit hospital designed just for kids! To make a donation, please click here.

