Parkview Field Packs Sellout Crowd on Daisies Night

June 8, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. -- Parkview Field was packed on Saturday night, hosting its sixth sellout crowd of the season, but 7,236 fans saw the Peoria Chiefs (Cardinals affiliate) top the TinCaps, 13-2.

Fort Wayne (24-32) center fielder Homer Bush Jr. (No. 8 Padres prospect) had two hits while extending his on-base streak to 15 games. Left fielder Tyler Robertson also had two hits, including an RBI single in the eighth, as he extended his on-base streak to 13 games.

Anthony Vilar, who started at first base, had a team-high three hits, including an RBI single in the eighth as well. However, he finished the game on the mound, tossing a scoreless ninth inning. Over three relief appearances this season, spanning 2 2/3 innings, Vilar hasn't allowed a run.

Peoria (20-36) put up five two-out runs in the second inning. The Chiefs added two more in the third, three in the fifth, and three more in the eighth.

During the night, the TinCaps celebrated the Fort Wayne Daisies, who played in the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League from 1945-54. Four AAGPBL alumni, including two former Daisies, were in attendance. Pre-game they met with current TinCaps pitchers Will Geerdes, Tyler Morgan, and David Morgan, along with manager Mike Daly. All of the players were also recognized on the field during the game, and then met with fans. Family members of nine late Daisies threw out ceremonial first pitches. The 'Caps wore Daisies-themed jerseys that are being auctioned through Sunday on tincaps.com/auction.

