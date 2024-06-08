Lansing Ends Dragons' 3-Game Winning Streak on Saturday Night with Big Win

June 8, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Dayton, Ohio - The Lansing Lugnuts collected 16 hits and enjoyed two big innings on Saturday night on their way to defeating the Dayton Dragons 14-1. The Dragons have won three-of-five so far in the six-game series that concludes on Sunday.

A crowd of 9,007, the second largest of the year, was in attendance at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

Game Summary:

The Dragons took a quick lead in the bottom of the first inning on a night when little else went well. Hector Rodriguez reached on an infield single with one out, advanced to second on a single to left by Sal Stewart, and scored on Cam Collier's single to right to make it 1-0.

But Lansing had a big third inning as they took a 4-1 lead. Colby Halter drilled a three-run home run in the inning and Euribiel Angeles added a run-scoring single. Lansing added two more runs in the fourth to take a 6-1 lead. The score remained unchanged all the way until the ninth inning when the Lugnuts sent 14 batters to the plate and scored eight runs on seven hits to close out the scoring and take a 14-1 lead.

Dragons starting pitcher Jose Franco (0-1) retired the first six batters of the game but ran into problems in the third. He completed his outing with three innings of work, allowing four runs on five hits with no walks and two strikeouts to suffer the loss.

The Dragons finished the night with eight hits. Rodriguez, Stewart, and Logan Tanner each had two.

Up Next : The Dragons (28-28) host Lansing (29-27) in the last game of the series at Day Air Ballpark on Sunday at 1 :05 pm. Ryan Cardona (3-2, 3.96) will start for Dayton against Lansing's Luis Morales (1-0, 4.07). For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets or call (937) 228-2287.

On the Air : All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.-

Midwest League Stories from June 8, 2024

