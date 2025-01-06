Cardinals Catcher Pedro Pages Headlines Attendees at 2025 Caravan

January 6, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Peoria Chiefs News Release







PEORIA, IL - Former Chief and current Cardinals catcher Pedro Pages highlights the list of four players who will appear at the 2025 Cardinals Caravan in Peoria January 17-18.

Pages, 26, made his Major League debut in 2024 and appeared in 68 games for the Cardinals. The backstop hit seven home runs on the year, none more dramatic than the first of his career. Pages delivered a go-ahead blast in the eighth inning to lead the Cardinals past the Chicago Cubs on June 14 at Wrigley Field. A 2019 draftee, Pages played in 80 games with the Chiefs in 2021.

Utility man José Fermín, relief pitcher Ryan Loutos and outfielder Michael Siani will join Pages in Peoria. Fermín has logged 66 games with the Cardinals over the last two seasons. The former Cleveland farmhand hit .311 for Triple-A Memphis in 2024. Loutos, 25, enjoyed a cup of coffee with the Chiefs in 2022, posting a 3.14 ERA over nine appearances. The right-hander made his Major League debut in 2024 and did not allow a run over three outings. Siani, a highly-touted defensive outfielder, appeared in 124 games with St. Louis a season ago, sixth most on the club.

Additionally, former outfielder and current MLB Network analyst Xavier Scruggs will represent Cardinals alumni on the trip. Ricky Horton and Mike Claiborne of Cardinals Radio will serve as emcees.

The 2025 Cardinals Caravan will be held Friday, January 17 at 6:00 p.m. at the Embassy Suites in East Peoria. Doors open at 5:00 p.m. Admission for Friday's event costs $3 and benefits the Peoria Chiefs Booster Club. The boosters will also host a raffle at Friday's event, with a variety of items available for bid. All kids 12-and-under will receive a free autograph ticket before the event.

On Saturday, January 18, Dozer Park will again host the Cardinals Caravan Luncheon. Limited tickets remain for the event and cost $75. Your ticket includes an autograph signing, a question and answer session and a buffet-style meal. To purchase tickets, fans are asked to call the Dozer Park box office at (309) 680-4000.

TICKET INFORMATION: 2025 Season ticket packages remain on sale for the upcoming season and start at just $95. Luxury group spaces are also available for purchase. For more information, fans are encouraged to call (309) 680-4000.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from January 6, 2025

Cardinals Catcher Pedro Pages Headlines Attendees at 2025 Caravan - Peoria Chiefs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.