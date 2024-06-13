Sky Carp to Celebrate John Vodenlich

June 13, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

The Sky Carp are pleased to announce that they will be honoring the fantastic career of UW-Whitewater head baseball coach prior to the Sunday, June 23 game between the Sky Carp and the Lansing Lugnuts.

Vodenlich recently completed his 21st season as the Warhawk head coach. This season, the Warhawks made it all the way to he NCAA Division III championship game. This season, he eclipsed the 700-win mark in April and is among the all-time leaders in winning percentage.

Many players that performed under Vodenlich will be in attendance, along with his coaching staff and family, with UW-Whitewater planning a large tailgate party before the game as well.

Vodenlich will throw out the first pitch and spend some time in the broadcast booth during the game.

