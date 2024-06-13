Chiefs-Cubs Suspended Thursday, Will Resume Friday

June 13, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Peoria Chiefs News Release







PEORIA, IL - Rain forced the suspension of game three of the Chiefs-Cubs series on Thursday.

Peoria led 3-0 with one out in the fourth when the rains came. A 38-minute delay was followed by the announcement of a suspension. The game will resume on Friday at 5:30 p.m.

The Chiefs scored all three of their runs in the first inning. Leonardo Bernal extended his on-base streak to 14 games with a double off the wall in left field. After Won-Bin Cho scored, Brody Moore slid into third and scored after Felix Stevens' throw was off the mark. An Alex Iadisernia single later made it 3-0 Chiefs.

Pete Hansen scattered only two hits over 3 1/3 innings.

Friday's game will now become a seven-inning affair. It will start approximately 30 minutes following the conclusion of Thursday's contest.

Fans with tickets to Thursday's game can redeem them for any remaining 2024 Chiefs home game, excluding July 4. For more information, call (309) 680-4000.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from June 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.