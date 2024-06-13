Lugnuts Trio Tosses Franchise's Fourth No-Hitter
June 13, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)
Lansing Lugnuts News Release
LANSING, Mich. - Jake Garland, Grant Judkins and Colton Johnson combined to throw the fourth no-hitter in Lansing Lugnuts (31-29) franchise history, silencing the Cedar Rapids K ernels (3 4 -2 5), 8-0, on Thursday night at Jackson® Field™.
The Kernels had piled up 20 hits in the series opener, a 15-7 win, and 13 hits in the second game, a 7-3 victory.
But in the third game of the six-game series, they found only three walks and an HBP, stymied for five innings by Garland, who whiffed six; 2 2/3 innings by Judkins, who fanned three; and the final 1 1/3 in perfect fashion by Johnson, who struck out two, firing a 95-mph fastball past Kernels standout Rubel Cespedes to finish things with a flourish.
It was the Nuts' second ever no-hitter at home.
The Lugnuts' prior no-nos:
- April 21, 2003, a 15-0 home rout of Dayton behind a combined effort from Justin Jones, Westin O'Brien and Mark Carter
- July 14, 2016, a 1-0 seven-inning loss at Peoria in Game 2 of a doubleheader, with Jordan Romano and Josh DeGraaf combining to work six innings of hitless ball
- September 4, 2022, a 2-1 victory at eventual league champion South Bend, behind Jorge Juan, Jack Owen, Shohei Tomioka and Osvaldo Berrios
With Owen watching from the Lansing pen on this night, the Lugnuts' offense made sure things were more comfortable.
Danny Bautista, Jr. broke a scoreless tie in the fifth inning with a two-run homer off Jarret Whorff, and Luke Mann added a two-run double three batters later off Rafael Marcano.
In the sixth inning, Bautista, Jr. lined a two-run double down the right field line off Marcano.
And in the seventh, Cameron Masterman applied the finishing touches with a two-run homer to right-center off Sheldon Reed.
Masterman finished 3-for-4, and Bautista, Jr., joined Jonny Butler and Will Simpson in notching a pair of hits, part of a combined 13-hit output.
Athletics prospect Chen Zhong-Ao Zhuang starts the fourth game of the six-game series, Youth Sports Night / Peanuts Night featuring a Jordan Diaz Bobblehead giveaway presented by Jackson National, followed by LAFCU Fireworks. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. Gates open at 6 p.m. For tickets and further information, visit milb.com/lansing or call (517) 485-4500.
• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...
Midwest League Stories from June 13, 2024
- 'Caps Washed Away by Wisconsin, 6-1 - West Michigan Whitecaps
- Lugnuts Trio Tosses Franchise's Fourth No-Hitter - Lansing Lugnuts
- Lansing No-Hits Kernels in 8-0 Win Over Cedar Rapids - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Wisconsin Hunting Down a Playoff Spot - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Loons Top Dragons 8-2 Despite Long Home Run by Cam Collier - Dayton Dragons
- Chiefs-Cubs Suspended Thursday, Will Resume Friday - Peoria Chiefs
- TinCaps Accepting Nominations for Hero of the Game Presented by Omni and Steel Dynamics - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- TinCaps Transaction & Game Information: June 13 at Lake County Captains (Guardians) - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Sky Carp to Celebrate John Vodenlich - Beloit Sky Carp
- MiLB's Newest Team, the Malmö Oat Milkers, to Play in Fort Wayne - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Dragons on TV Saturday & Sunday on Dayton's CW - Dayton Dragons
- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Thursday (7:05 PM vs. Great Lakes) - Dayton Dragons
- Dinosaurs, Giveaways, and Fireworks Headline Next Week's Homestand - South Bend Cubs
- Chiefs Club 2 More Homers as Cubs Fall 6-2 - South Bend Cubs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.