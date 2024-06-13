Loons Top Dragons 8-2 Despite Long Home Run by Cam Collier

Dayton, Ohio - Dylan Campbell hit a three-run home run and two Great Lakes pitchers limited the Dayton Dragons to five hits as the Loons defeated the Dragons 8-2 on Thursday night. The Loons have won two of the first three games in the six-game series.

A crowd of 7,984 was in attendance at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

The game featured a wild moment in the top of the seventh inning when Dragons manager Vince Harrison Jr. and Dayton catcher Cade Hunter were both ejected for arguing a call at the plate. Great Lakes' Nelson Quiroz tagged at third base and attempted to score on a fly ball to center field that was caught by Dayton's Jay Allen II. Quiroz was called safe, though a replay showed he never touched home plate as he avoided the initial attempted tag by Hunter. Harrison raced out of the dugout to argue the call and was quickly ejected, while Hunter was ejected a few moments later after continuing to voice his displeasure.

Game Summary :

Great Lakes took a 3-0 lead in the third inning when Dylan Campbell blasted a home run to center field with two men on base.

The Dragons responded with a run in the bottom of the same inning when Ethan O'Donnell reached on a bunt single, went to second on a ground out, and scored on Jay Allen II's bloop double to center that fell just in front of the diving outfielder. The Dragons scored again in the fourth when Cam Collier drilled a long home run to right field to make it 3-2. The homer by Collier, estimated at 411', was his 11th long ball of the year.

View the Collier home run here: https://twitter.com/DragonsBaseball/status/1801409513213542600

Great Lakes got both runs back in the seventh, collecting three straight singles with one out, followed by the disputed sacrifice fly, to go ahead 5-2. The Loons added two more runs in the eighth and one in the ninth to close out the scoring.

Dragons starting pitcher Bryce Hubbart (1-4) was charged with the loss. He worked four and two-thirds innings, allowing three runs on three hits with five walks and one strikeout.

The Dragons finished the night with five hits. Hector Rodriguez was 2 for 4 to extend his hitting streak to six straight games and raise his batting average to .299.

Up Next : The Dragons (29-31) host Great Lakes (33-26) in the fourth game of the six-game series at Day Air Ballpark on Friday at 7:05 pm. Jose Franco (0-1, 6.00) will start for Dayton against Peter Heubeck (2-3, 3.16). For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets or call (937) 228-2287.

On the Air : All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.

Midwest League Stories from June 13, 2024

