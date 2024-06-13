'Caps Washed Away by Wisconsin, 6-1

June 13, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

COMSTOCK PARK, MI - The West Michigan Whitecaps failed to find the offensive momentum they needed as a huge eighth inning for the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers doomed the 'Caps in a 6-1 loss in front of 5,581 fans Thursday night at LMCU Ballpark.

West Michigan suffered two critical errors in the eighth - delivering Wisconsin four runs - as the 'Caps finished with just four hits while striking out 14 times and going 1-for-4 with runners in scoring position in the defeat.

Wisconsin grabbed the lead in the first as second baseman Dylan O'Rae added an RBI single before shortstop Jadher Arienamo followed with an RBI double - jumping in front 2-0. Meanwhile, the Whitecaps only mustered one hit through the first six innings as Timber Rattlers starting pitcher K.C. Hunt tossed six scoreless while registering eight punchouts to maintain the 2-0 lead. Wisconsin added to their advantage in the eighth, as a pair of errors combined with a two-run homer by first baseman Jesus Chirinos led to a four-run frame - ballooning the lead to 6-0. The caps finally broke into the scoreboard in the ninth on an RBI single from Luke Gold before Wisconsin closer Tyler Wehrle collected a bases-loaded strikeout to finish the ballgame.

The Timber Rattlers improve to 38-22 while the Whitecaps fall to 30-30. Hunt (2-0) picks up his second win of the season while Whitecaps starter Joe Miller (0-1) suffers his first loss - giving up two runs through five innings pitched. Chirinos home run deflected over the Miller Lite House Club in right-center field - a rare occurrence at LMCU Ballpark. The West Michigan Whitecaps remain in fourth place after the loss, now sitting 5.5 games back of the Lake County Captains for first place in the Midwest League East Division with just six games remaining in the first half of the season.

UP NEXT

The Whitecaps face the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers for the fourth game of this six-game series from LMCU Ballpark Friday at 6:35 pm. Righties Carlos Marcano and Will Rudy take the mound for West Michigan and Wisconsin respectively. To catch all the action, tune into the broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty and Nate Wangler on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 6:20 pm on 106.1 FM ' The Ticket ' and 1340 WJRW-AM in Grand Rapids. Don't miss out on the excitement; get your tickets for all 2024 home contests, or listen to the games live at whitecapsbaseball.com.

