Dragons on TV Saturday & Sunday on Dayton's CW

June 13, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







DAYTON, OHIO -Dayton Dragons games on Saturday, June 15 and Sunday, June 16 will be televised live on Dayton's CW from Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. The Saturday telecast will begin at 7:00 p.m. while the Sunday start is 1:00 p.m. The Dragons battle the Great Lakes Loons, the High-A affiliates of the Los Angeles Dodgers, both dates.

These broadcasts are part of a 2024 Dragons television package, presented by AES Ohio. Dayton's CW reaches approximately 500,000 households and over 1.2 million potential viewers in a 10-county area. All games will be broadcast live and in high definition on the following outlets:

Over the air Channel 26.1

Spectrum Channels 13 and 1013

Direct TV and DISH Network Channel 26.

All game broadcasts include the performing of the national anthem by local singers, groups, and musicians. On Saturday, Mike Jette, Knights of Columbus, will perform the national anthem. On Sunday, the national anthem will be performed by Zach Nelson.

Dragons Director of Broadcasting Tom Nichols will handle the play-by-play. WDTN Sports Director Jack Pohl will serve as color commentator.

Additional upcoming telecasts are scheduled for July 12-13 and July 27. The Dragons will televise five games in August including August 9, 10, 23, 24, and 30.

Tom Nichols returns for his 17th year with the Dragons and 37th year in Minor League Baseball. He will serve as the play-by-play announcer on all 2024 television broadcasts. He has broadcast over 4,500 minor league games since beginning his career in 1988 and has worked at every level of Minor League Baseball. He is a Ball State University graduate and a native of Muncie, Indiana. Nichols will be inducted into the Greater Dayton Baseball Hall of Fame in November based on his career in baseball broadcasting.

Jack Pohl has worked with Nichols on Dragons telecasts since 2016. He has served as WDTN-TV Sports Director and Anchor since 2002 and has been with WDTN-TV since August 1995. Jack is a Dayton native who attended Wright State University. He began his broadcasting career at Centerville High School station WCWT. He later moved on to work at various Dayton area radio stations but is best known for his time as the Z-93 morning show personality with Kim Faris. Jack is proud to have learned the TV business from WDTN's legendary Omar Williams. Jack was honored with the Ohio High School Athletic Association's Sportsmanship and Ethics Integrity Media service award.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from June 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.