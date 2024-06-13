Dinosaurs, Giveaways, and Fireworks Headline Next Week's Homestand

Already at the midway point of the 2024 season, the South Bend Cubs are set to return home to Four Winds Field on Tuesday, June 18. The first three games of next week's series against the Lake County Captains will conclude the first half, with Thursday's game on the 20th set to begin half number-two.

Returning as the homestand food item of the week, a fan favorite, is the Italian beef sandwich with giardiniera. The Italian beef will be available at Steakadelphia all week long. When the South Bend Cubs looked at past fan surveys, the Italian beef sandwich received rave reviews. It's back just in time for summer and large crowds expected at Four Winds Field.

As per usual at Smash, home of the delicious new South Bend Cubs smashburgers, this week's opponent hot dog is an ode to Lake County, with the corned beef dog being debuted. The classic Four Winds Field 100 percent all beef hot dog is topped with corned beef and caramelized onions.

Tuesday, June 18

PBS Kids Day: Buddy from the PBS Kids show Dinosaur Train will visit the ballpark. Presented By WNIT Public Television.

Paws and Claws Night: Bring your dog to the ballpark to enjoy the game, plus White Claws are just $4. Dog owners must fill out a waiver prior to entry. QR codes are available at the gates.

Triple Play Tuesday: This ticket bundle includes a game ticket, jumbo hot dog, and 16 oz. fountain soda, all for just $14 if you purchase in advance, or $15 on the day of the game. Presented by Kayem Foods.

Cubs Become the Oat Milkers: The Malmö Oat Milkers are coming to South Bend, Indiana, but they'll have some familiar faces. Your hometown South Bend Cubs will play as the Oat Milkers, Minor League Baseball™ (MiLB™)'s newest team brought to the league by Oatly, the world's original and largest oatmilk company.

Wednesday, June 19

Tiki Night: Dress tropical for this laidback night celebrating our favorite paradise! Come early for a special pre-game performance by the Grooveheads and stick around after the game for a special half-hour post-game set.

South Bend Cubs Hawaiian Shirt Giveaway: The first 1,000 fans (18+) will receive a South Bend Cubs Hawaiian Shirt. Presented By Toyota

Thursday, June 20

Thirsty Thursday: Enjoy 16 oz. fountain sodas and 16 oz. domestic draft beer for just $2. Plus, select craft beers are only $4. Presented by Bud Light, Pepsi, and Real Rock 103.9 The Bear.

Friday, June 21

Fantastic Friday Fireworks: Enjoy a spectacular fireworks show after the game. Presented by 1st Source Bank, WNDU-TV, and U93.

Saturday, June 22

Dino Weekend ft. Ed's Dinosaurs Live: Ed's Dinosaurs Live returns to Four Winds Field for Dino Weekend on Saturday and Sunday, June 22/23. Dinosaurs Dakota and Montana will roam the concourse and check out the amazing fossil displays on the concourse. Presented By Ed's Dinosaurs Live

Spin to Win Saturday: Nine lucky contestants could win a 50" Smart TV, Martin's Super Market gift card, Visa gift card, Apple iPad, or $500 CASH by spinning our wheel of prizes between innings. Must be 18 years old or older to enter and must be present to win. Presented By Indiana 811, Real Rock 103.9 the Bear, and WSBT-TV

Sunday, June 23

Dino Weekend ft. Ed's Dinosaurs Live: Dino Weekend continues! Presented By Ed's Dinosaurs Live

Sunday FUNday: Arrive to the ballpark early for a special autograph session with the South Bend Cubs players and to play catch on the field before the game. Autographs begin at 12:30 p.m. and catch on the field starts at 12:45 p.m. Presented by ABC-57 and U93.

