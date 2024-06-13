Wisconsin Hunting Down a Playoff Spot

June 13, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release







COMSTOCK PARK, MI - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers took a huge step towards their first playoff berth since 2016 behind an outstanding pitching performance from K.C and offensive production from the heart of the lineup. The Rattlers collected a 6-1 victory over the West Michigan Whitecaps at LMCU Ballpark on Thursday Night. Wisconsin's win was coupled with a loss by the Cedar Rapids Kernels to lower the Rattlers magic number to three.

Wisconsin (38-22) scored twice with two outs in the top of the first inning. Luke Adams started the rally with a double. Dylan O'Rae knocked in Adams with a single to left. Jadher Areinamo made it 2-0 with a double to deep left-center to drive O'Rae home.

The only hit allowed by Hunt was a two-out, infield single in the second inning. He struck out eight and walked one over six scoreless innings. In his last two starts, Hunt has gone eleven innings, allowed four hits, walked one, and struck out thirteen.

West Michigan's only threat to score against Hunt came in the fourth inning. Jim Jarvis walked to start the inning, moved to second on a ground out, and took third on a wild pitch. Hunt struck out the next two batters to leave Jarvis standing on third base.

The Timber Rattlers added four insurance runs in the top of the eighth inning with the trio of Adams, O'Rae, and Areinamo starting the rally again. Adams walked, stole second, and went to third on an error. Then, O'Rae walked and stole second. Areinamo was ahead in the count 3-0 when he lost track of the pitch timer and had an automatic strike called on him and swung and missed at the next pitch. Areinamo was ready and didn't miss the next pitch as he line a single to center to score Adams and O'Rae for a 4-0 lead.

Jes ú s Chirinos capped the scoring with what a home run that cleared the hitting background in center. The given distance on the home run tracker was 386', but with the fence 402' from home plate and the hitting background approximately 32' hit, that distance was dismissed as incorrect. Lew Chamberlin, the managing partner and CEO of the Whitecaps, commented that the homer by Chirinos was the longest homer he has seen at LMCU ballpark since it opened in 1994.

Wisconsin relievers Bayden Root and Chase Costello picked up for Hunt with two scoreless innings. Root gave up a lead-off single before retiring the next three batters in the seventh. Costello struck out the side in order in the bottom of the eighth.

The Whitecaps (30-30) got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the ninth on a two-out, infield single by Luke Gold against Tyler Wehrle. West Michigan loaded the bases with two outs before Wehrle ended the game with a strikeout, the fourteenth by Wisconsin pitching in the game.

The Lansing Lugnuts helped the Timber Rattlers out in their quest for the postseason. Three Lugnuts pitchers combined on a no-hitter to beat Cedar Rapids 8-0 in Lansing on Thursday night. Wisconsin has a 3-1/2 game lead over the Kernels in the West Division with six games remaining in the first half.

Game four of the series is Thursday night at LMCU Ballpark. Will Rudy (1-5, 6.31) is the scheduled starting pitcher for the Timber Rattlers. West Michigan has named Carlos Marcano (1-4, 3.92) as their starter. Game time is 5:35pm CDT. The radio broadcast is on AM1280, WNAM starting with the Community Blood Center Pregame Show at 5:15pm. The game is also available on the internet and the Bally Live App.

R H E

WIS 200 000 040 - 6 7 0

WMI 000 000 001 - 1 4 2

HOME RUN:

WIS: Jesús Chirinos (5th, 1 on in 8th inning off Yosber Sanchez, 2 out)

WP: K.C. Hunt (2-0)

LP: Joe Miller (0-1)

TIME: 2:26

ATTN: 5,581

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from June 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.