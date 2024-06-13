Lansing No-Hits Kernels in 8-0 Win Over Cedar Rapids

Lansing, MI - After allowing 33 Kernels hits across the first two games of the series, Lansing pitching no-hit Cedar Rapids Thursday night en route to an 8-0 win.

Lansing starter Jake Garland got the ball in his sixth start of the season and did not allow a hit across the first five innings allowing just a pair of walks compared to six strikeouts.

With Garland pitching zeros, Lansing got on the board first in the bottom of the fifth inning. With one out, Colby Halter walked, and two batters later scored on a Danny Bautista Jr. two-run home run to put Lansing up 2-0. After the homer, back-to-back singles put two more runners on base for Luke Mann, who doubled the Lansing lead to 4-0 with a two-run double.

In the top of the sixth, Garland was removed, and Grant Judkins entered out of the Lansing bullpen. The right-hander went on to pitch the next 2.2 hitless innings, allowing just one walk and three strikeouts.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, a single and a walk put two runners on for Batustia, who drove in two more runs to increase the Lansing lead to 6-0.

In the seventh, Cameron Masterman upped the Lansing edge to 8-0 with a two-run home run.

Up by eight, the Lugnuts turned to Colton Johnson with two outs in the top of the eighth inning. Johnson retired all of the final four batters he faced, finishing the game with a strikeout to cap off the Lansing 8-0 no-hit win.

It's the first time the Kernels have been no-hit since May 2021, and it drops Cedar Rapids to 34-25 on the season. Game four of the series in Lansing is set for Friday at 6:35, with Jeremy Lee on the mound opposite Chen Zhong-Ao Zhuang.

