Fredericksburg Tips Hillcats Thursday

The Lynchburg Hillcats dropped their first game of the series to the Fredericksburg Nationals by a score of 9-7 on Thursday night.

It was a rough debut for Jogly Garcia, who surrendered six earned runs in just over three innings of work. The Nationals struck him early as Cristhian Vaquero would pick up one of his three doubles, driving home two in the first inning. In the bottom of the frame, Wuilfredo Antunez would match him with a two-run double of his own, tying the game at two.

In the second, Nick Peoples would double on a fly ball towards right, retaking the lead for Nationals. Brenner Cox would extend the lead with a two-run single.

In the fourth, it would be the second home run of the series for MiLB rehabber, Yohandy Morales, as he hit one opposite field off the light pole, a three-run blast, to make it an 8-2 game. The Nationals would tack on one more in the seventh for good measure as Jorgelys Mota delivered a softly hit single, plating the ninth run of the game for Fredericksburg.

Lynchburg would begin their fight with a run in the seventh courtesy of Tommy Hawke who drove home a run with a single. Juan Benjamin would match him in the eighth with a run of his own through a sacrifice fly.

In the ninth, Lynchburg would make it interesting as Hawke would plate another with a single before Ralphy Velazquez grounded into a force out, cutting the deficit down to two. Christian Knapczyk would further the damage with a blooper to left that made it a two-run game.

Lynchburg would bring the winning run to the plate, but was unable to do anymore damage, as the final two outs went quietly into the Lynchburg night.

The Hillcats and Nationals will battle again on Friday night at 6:30 p.m. on Military Appreciation Night. The first 500 fans will receive a free military-themed t-shirt. Tickets are available at Lynchburg-hillcats.com.

