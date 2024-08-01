Offense Notches 15 Runs on 18 Hits in Ballers' Rout of Red Sox Thursday

August 1, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Kannapolis Cannon Ballers News Release







KANNAPOLIS, N.C. - The bottom four batters in the nine-man order for the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers provided a plethora of offense in Thursday's game, pushing the Ballers to a, 15-4, win over the Salem Red Sox at Atrium Health Ballpark.

With the win, the Cannon Ballers jump to a 56-42 overall record, 15-17 in the second half. Salem drops their second game of the series to fall to 51-48 on the season, 17-16 in the second half of the season.

RHP Aldrin Batista struck out four in five innings of work but allowed two earned runs on six hits. RHP Carlton Perkins earned the win, his first as a Cannon Baller, out of the bullpen. The righty allowed one run on one hit, walking one and striking out four.

All but one Cannon Baller reached base in Thursday's win, with Luis Pineda and Mason Dinesen both tallying four hits in the game. Drake Logan and Alvaro Aguero each notched three hits as well. All four in the six through nine spot in the order tallied at least a three-hit game, with all but two Kannapolis bats adding RBI.

Logan, Aguero and Jeral Perez notched doubles in the game, with Pineda clubbing his first triple of the season in the bottom of the third. Two home runs helped the Ballers to victory, with Aguero crushing his first Single-A homer in the fifth. Logan followed suit with his fourth of the season in the eighth inning, crushing a two-run home run to extend the Kannapolis lead.

The Cannon Ballers will look to make it three wins on the series against the Salem Red Sox in the fourth game of the six-game series on Friday night. First pitch is set for 7:00 p.m. in the Faith Night contest, with RHP Jake Peppers getting the start for Kannapolis on the hill.

Fans can purchase tickets for Friday's game or any remaining Cannon Ballers home games at kcballers.com or at the F&M Bank Box Office located at Atrium Health Ballpark.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from August 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.