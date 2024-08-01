Delmarva Drops Third Straight to Myrtle Beach

SALISBURY, MD: The Delmarva Shorebirds (36-62, 13-20) fell to the Myrtle Beach Pelicans (46-52, 17-15) on Thursday night by a final score of 4-1.

The Shorebirds took an early lead in the first after a lead-off single by Aron Estrada who then stole both second and third base. He'd touch home moments later on a sacrifice fly by Leandro Arias, making it 1-0 Delmarva after an inning.

Starting pitcher, Braxton Bragg, helped Delmarva hold the lead as he dealt five shutout innings, allowing just one hit while striking out seven.

Myrtle Beach got their bats going once Bragg departed in the sixth as they tied the game on an RBI single by Alfonsin Rosario. Andy Garriola then put the Pelicans in front with a two-run double. Anderson Suriel finished the inning with a run-scoring single to score Garriola, putting the Shorebirds behind 4-1.

Delmarva's best chance to rally came in the eighth when they loaded the bases with one out, however, Jeral Vizcaino created a double-play ball off the bat of Braylin Tavera to turn back the Shorebirds with no runs scoring.

Vizcaino put Delmarva down in order in the bottom of the ninth inning to secure a 4-1 win, the Pelicans' eighth win in a row.

Yennri Rojas (4-3) earned the win as the start for Myrtle Beach by throwing six innings of one-run baseball with Riley Cooper (4-3) taking the loss. The save was awarded to Jeral Vizcaino (2).

The Shorebirds look to earn their first win of the series on Friday with Jacob Cravey taking the mound against Tyler Schlaffer for the Pelicans. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

