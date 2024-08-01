Fireflies Can't Overcome Fayetteville Rally
August 1, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)
Columbia Fireflies News Release
Columbia, SC - The bats were hot early for the Fireflies, but they cooled off after a Fayetteville rally and move to the pen in a 4-3 loss at Segra Stadium Thursday night.
Fayetteville charged ahead to get their first lead of the series in the bottom of the fifth inning. Alberto Hernandez drew a walk to start the inning, then Yamal Encarnacion lifted a double over Erick Torres' head to place runners on second and third. After that, Jonatan Bernal (L, 0-3) issued a balk that scored Hernandez and pushed Encarnacion 90 feet away while tying the game 3-3. After Jancel Villarroel was hit by a pitch with two outs, Fayetteville executed a double steal with runners on the corners to score Encarnacion and make it a 4-3 game.
Bernal tied a season-best five innings of work while allowing four runs, only two of which were earned before Columbia moved to the pen. Josh Hansell was the only pitcher Columbia needed from the relief corps. He spun three innings while punching out four batters. The righty allowed just one hit and kept Fayetteville off the board to give the bats a chance.
The Fireflies stirred back ahead in the fifth. Blake Mitchell drove a sacrifice fly deep to left field with the bases loaded to score Jhonny Perdomo to break the tie and put Columbia up 3-2.
Hyungchan Um started the scoring in the top of the fourth inning. Columbia's designated hitter smoked his second homer of the season to left field to score Derlin Figueroa to push Columbia out to a 2-0 lead.
In the home half of the inning, Blake Mitchell allowed a pair of passed balls to get passed him to plate Will Bush and Cesar Hernandez to tie the game 2-2.
Fayetteville starter Julio Marte worked 4.1 innings and left the game in a jam. Joan Oganda allowed an inherited runner to score but then worked 1.2 scoreless innings to get the ball to closer Abel Mercedes (S, 5). Mercedes punched out nine of the 12 batters he faced in three innings of relief work.
The Fireflies continue their series with the Fayetteville Woodpeckers tomorrow night at Segra Stadium at 7:05 pm. RHP Mauricio Veliz (1-1, 3.75 ERA) takes the ball for Columbia and Fayetteville counters with righty Yerial Santos (4-5, 3.29 ERA).
Columbia returns home August 6 for a six-game set with the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers highlighted by Nickelodeon's PAW Patrol Night Saturday, August 10 and Cane's Night presented by Nucor Friday, August 9 with a Carolina Hurricane's replica jersey giveaway. Buy your tickets now at ColumbiaFireflies.com.
