Long Balls Prove Costly in 6-4 Loss for GreenJackets

August 1, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: Back-to-back homers in the top of the 7th gave the Wood Ducks a three-run lead they would not relinquish down the stretch, holding tight in the final innings for their 7th win in a row and 3rd in as many nights against the GreenJackets.

Down East leads the North Division of the Carolina League in home runs this year, and have flexed that power all week long, having now clubbed 7 homers in 3 nights at SRP Park. Tonight it was Beycker Barroso and Julian Brock going in succession in the 7th off of Anthony Garcia to secure the W for the road side.

The Wood Duck offense started the bats quickly against Adam Maier, knocking five hits in three innings to chase the righty in his first start in nearly six weeks. Maier would cede just one run in his innings however, allowing an RBI single in the 2nd to Esteban Mejia to put Down East up early.

After being held in check by starter Kolton Curtis for three innings, Augusta's bats jumped out at reliever Wilian Bormie in the 5th. After an RBI single from Yeremi Cabrera doubled the lead in the top half, Joe Olsavsky snared the run back immediately, leading off the bottom half with his second homer of the year. Noah Williams and Willmer De La Cruz would each subsequently single, with Williams scoring on a double play to tie the game.

Both sides would post zeroes in the 6th, but the power of the Ducks showed once more in the 7th. Barroso got a hanging curveball from Garcia with a man at first and crushed it off of the video board in left-center to give Down East the lead once more. Two pitches later, Brock hammered a high drive that carried over the wall to bring the score to 5-2.

Augusta retaliated once more in the 7th on a key swing from Luis Guanipa, who punched a two-out single to right field to bring the deficit to one. Guanipa swiped second base with ease, but was caught stealing 3rd on a bang-bang play to end the threat and prevent the Jackets from tying the game.

Down East would add some insurance in the 8th on a triple and sac fly to score Chandler Pollard against reliever Rolando Gutierrez. Bormie was chased in the bottom half by a leadoff walk, giving way to closer Bryan Magdaleno for a 6-out save. Magdaleno retired the first two men he saw, before walking Luis Sanchez to set up a duel with Jacob Godman. Godman worked the count full and cracked a center-cut fastball to deep left, but just missed a barrel and the ball was ran down by Marcos Torres. Magdalen0 would retire the side in order in the 9th, confirming the third straight win for Down East this week.

Tomorrow is Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night at SRP Park, as the Jackets don Marvel-inspired uniforms and Spider-Man makes an appearance at the yard. Davis Polo takes the ball for Augusta against Brayan Mendoza of the Wood Ducks. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05, and tickets are available online at greenjacketsbaseball.com or at the box office at SRP Park.

