Buzzing with Excitement for GreenJackets Season: Single Game Tickets, Daily Promos & BuzzFest

March 5, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: The Augusta GreenJackets, the Single-A Affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, are excited to announce single game tickets will go on sale Saturday, March 15th at 11am online and at the SRP Park Box Office during BuzzFest. To celebrate, fans can come to SRP Park for BuzzFest, where they can purchase tickets, learn more about memberships and take a few swings on the field for charity! In addition to tickets, fan favorite Daily Promotions return with some new insertions to fill the Tuesday through Sunday homestands for 12 weeks of the summer.

A VIP Pre-Sale for single game tickets will start at 10AM on Wednesday, March 12th for GreenJackets 2025 Full, Half, and 20-Game Members and Holders, Corporate Partners, and Suite Holders.

Single game tickets go on-sale starting at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 15th for the general public by visiting greenjacketsbaseball.com or by visiting the SRP Park Box Office. Phone orders will not be accepted. All purchases will be digitally delivered.

BuzzFest makes its return as the GreenJackets pre-season party while the organization gears up for another baseball season. The event is FREE for guests with various activities happening from 11am-2pm at SRP Park.

BuzzFest Line-Up:

- The first 500 fans through the Main Gates will receive a voucher for a hot dog and Coca-Cola fountain beverage

- The first 100 fans to purchase a Single Game Ticket at the SRP Park Box Office will receive a T-Shirt!

- Fans can learn more about the various memberships and programs available for the 2025 season

- For a $10 charitable donation, fans can take 10 batting practice swings on the field. Proceeds from batting practice will benefit the North Augusta Miracle League Field

- Ballpark tours, face painting, & Wellstar Children's Hospital of Georgia Kids Zone will be open!

The GreenJackets announced a full slate of weekly promotions for the season as each day of the week will feature a different recurring promotion, to include:

- Tuesdays, in partnership with News 12/26 & Sunny 102.7:

o Tacos & Tallboy Tuesdays will include $2 tacos and $8 24 oz. domestic tallboys (Bud Light, Miller Lite, Michelob Ultra, and Coors Light)

o Tail Waggin' Tuesdays, presented by Hollywood Feed, in partnership with Patsy's Pet Parlor and Riverfront Vet, is the NEW day of the week for your pups to join us at a Tuesday game (excluding 4/15 & 5/6)! Owners must sign a dog waiver before entry. Dogs are free and can sit anywhere in the lower seating bowl (excluding section 100 and the 200 level) and must be leashed throughout the game.

o First Responders Tuesdays presented by Academy Sports and Outdoors: Fire, Police and EMS can receive $2 off reserved seats or general admission tickets with valid ID at the SRP Park Box Office

- Wednesdays, in partnership with News-Talk WGAC Augusta

o Warrior Wednesdays : Active military and veterans with a valid military ID can purchase a reserved seat or general admission ticket for $2 off

o Baseball Bingo, presented by Comfort Keepers, returns to Wednesdays where fans can play along to win great prizes and memorabilia

o Corona Bucket Special returns with four (4) 24 oz. Cans for $25

o Silver Jackets Program, presented by AARP Georgia and Comfort Keepers is back for our fans 60 years and older; membership allows you to attend each Wednesday game, along with other great benefits. More information can be found here: https://atmilb.com/3I2lRA1

- Thursdays, in partnership with Dave & Buster's, Dirty Boots Augusta, The Hyatt Agency, LLC., KICKS99 and HD98.3 FM:

o Fan Favorite Thirsty Thursday™ continues with $2 16oz. PBR and Busch Light Cans, half-priced 16oz. drafts and 32oz. drafts, $2 Coca-Cola products (6-8 pm)

o New Specials include half-off Durty Gurl and Surfside RTDs

- Fridays, in partnership with 93.9 BOB FM

o Braves BUZZFest honors our affiliate with Braves-themed jerseys and caps

o Feature Friday will highlight a specialty craft beer at the KegStand with half-off prices from 6-8pm. Full line-up of featured beers can be found at greenjacketsbaseball.com.

- Saturdays, in partnership with KICKS99

o Saturday Fireworks Extravaganza's will be shot off by Joe Dirt Fireworks: 4/5, 4/19 (Chicken Salad Chick), 5/10 (Aiken Technical College), 6/7, 6/21, 8/2, 8/9, 8/23 (National Wild Turkey Federation), and 9/1

o Enjoy live music from local musicians during the White Claw Pregame Concert Series every Saturday during the first hour after gates open, plus $2 off White Claws until First Pitch

o State Farm Family Saturdays presented by Anthony and London Thuan State Farm: Arrive early for the chance to meet one of the GreenJackets Players for an autograph session

- Sundays

o Holiday Sunday Fireworks Extravaganzas, shot off by Joe Dirt Fireworks, on 5/25 Mega Memorial Day presented by Stokes Hodges Auto Group, & 9/1 Labor Day!

o Sunday Fundays ramp up our kid-friendly themes each week with pre-game catch on the field and Kids Run the Bases, plus face painting!

o Junior Jackets Kids Club, presented by Wellstar MCG Health, in partnership with the Family YMCA of Greater Augusta is back for 2025 and bigger than ever. Kids 12 years old and younger ca n sign up for this $35 membership and enjoy the great Sunday promotions and receive a FREE T-shirt! Learn more and register today at: https://bit.ly/JrJackets

*Please note all promotions are subject to change.

SRP Park welcomes over 300,000 fans through the gates annually between GreenJackets Baseball and Special Events, which includes the upcoming SRP Park High School Baseball Showcase presented by TaxSlayer, Augusta Symphony Fireworks Spectacular Show on July 4th, Clemson Baseball vs. Georgia Southern University Baseball, and so much more!

