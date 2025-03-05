Delmarva Sports Network to Broadcast Expanded Delmarva Shorebirds Schedule Live

The Delmarva Sports Network (DSN) and the Delmarva Shorebirds are excited to announce the continuation and growth of their groundbreaking partnership. In 2025, fans will have the opportunity to watch 25 thrilling Shorebirds games broadcast live on free over-the-air television-a significant expansion from last year's schedule of 15 games. This collaboration reaffirms DSN's and the Shorebirds' shared commitment to connecting more fans across Delaware, Maryland, and Virginia to the excitement of Minor League Baseball.

The Delmarva Shorebirds, the Single-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, bring high-energy Carolina League baseball to their home field, Arthur W. Perdue Stadium in Salisbury, Maryland. This year's broadcasts will run from April through September, showcasing Shorebirds baseball to an even larger audience across the Delmarva Peninsula.

"The Delmarva Sports Network is thrilled to continue and expand our partnership with the Delmarva Shorebirds," said Bill Vernon, Vice-President, Draper Media. "Adding 10 more games to the broadcast schedule exemplifies our dedication to bringing local sports to televisions across the region. Together, we're ensuring that even more fans can experience the excitement and energy of Shorebirds baseball."

This partnership not only highlights the growth of the collaboration but also ensures broader access to Shorebirds games for fans, whether in Delaware, Maryland, or Virginia. The broadcasts will include comprehensive game coverage, player interviews, and expert commentary-providing a unique viewing experience for baseball enthusiasts.

"The Delmarva Shorebirds are proud to strengthen our partnership with the Delmarva Sports Network," said Chris Bitters, General Manager of the Delmarva Shorebirds. "Expanding from 15 to 25 games on free over-the-air television is a tremendous step forward in connecting with our fans across the peninsula. DSN's dedication to showcasing local sports aligns perfectly with our mission to bring Shorebirds baseball to as many fans as possible."

DSN's innovative approach to sports broadcasting ensures that live Shorebirds games remain accessible through its free over-the-air broadcasts and major cable providers, including Xfinity, Verizon Fios, Mediacom, Charter/Spectrum, Bay Country Cable, and Easton Velocity. The network continues to make strides in delivering high-quality sports content to a diverse and widespread audience.

Key Features of the Broadcasts:

Expanded Schedule: 25 live games from April through September

Enhanced Coverage: In-depth game analysis, slow-motion replays, and exclusive player interviews

Accessibility: Available to viewers across Delmarva on both over-the-air television and local cable networks

The 2025 broadcast schedule will be released soon, with all games taking place at the Shorebirds' home field, Arthur W. Perdue Stadium. This partnership marks another milestone in the shared mission of DSN and the Delmarva Shorebirds to bring high-quality sports entertainment to fans throughout the region.

