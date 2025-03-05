Segra Stadium to Host 'One Ville' Exhibition April 2nd

March 5, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Fayetteville Woodpeckers News Release







Segra Stadium will play host to the 'One Ville' exhibition on Wednesday, April 2nd, which will feature the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (Low-A, Houston Astros) matching up against the Asheville Tourists (High-A, Houston Astros) in a preseason tune-up before each team starts their respective seasons. First pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m. with gates to open at 5:30 p.m.

The exhibition will include many former Woodpeckers who've moved up in the system to Asheville making their return to Fayetteville. The Woodpeckers roster will be dotted with a few players from the 2024 team but will include many new faces. This will be the first opportunity for fans to get a good look at the 2025 roster before they kick things off Opening Night, April 4th.

The exhibition will be a great opportunity to raise funds for the continued relief efforts in Asheville and the greater Western Carolina region. Tickets for the 'One Ville' exhibition will be $10 with $2 of each ticket going back to these efforts. The Woodpeckers will match the total raised from ticket sales through their Community Leaders Program, which annually gives back to military, youth sports, and natural disaster initiatives. All tickets are general admission; however, fans still must choose their seats when purchasing. Seats are available on a first come, first serve basis. Tickets are available now at the link HERE.

The Woodpeckers kick off their 2025 campaign at Segra Stadium on Friday, April 4th against the Lynchburg Hillcats. Single game tickets are now available for all games including Opening Night, July 4th, & July 5th. Tickets can be purchased online HERE or in-person at the box office.

Carolina League Stories from March 5, 2025

