GreenJackets Announce Augusta Azaleas Alternate Identity

March 28, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Augusta GreenJackets News Release







NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: The Augusta GreenJackets, the Single-A Affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, are excited to debut a brand new on-field identity coming to SRP Park in 2025: the Augusta Azaleas, in partnership with Chicken Salad Chick.

Continuing the GreenJackets' tradition of paying homage to the CSRA staples that gain national recognition every April, these alternate uniforms prominently feature the flowers and pink hues that are so prevalent in Augusta and around the region this time of year. To bring the Augusta Azaleas to life, local CSRA artist, Jason Craig, was brought on to design the look of the logo and jerseys. The 'Jackets will wear these uniforms for two home games, on April 18th and 19th against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans.

"We could not be more thrilled to showcase the Augusta Azaleas at SRP Park this year," stated GreenJackets General Manager, Brandon Greene. "Nothing captures the beauty and serenity of springtime in Augusta like the azalea flower, and we can't wait for GreenJackets fans to see these jerseys on the field."

The entirety of Azaleas weekend will be a celebratory time at the park, and fans can ensure they take home a piece of the new identity on Friday, when the first 1,000 fans through the gates receive an Augusta Azaleas blanket, thanks to the folks at Cintas. Fans 21 and older can also enjoy half-off select drafts at the Keg Stand and sample the Durty Gurl Vodka Bar's half-priced specialty cocktail of the night, a Blueberry Lemonade featuring Durty Gurl Vodka, blueberry syrup, and Owen's Craft Lemonade.

Saturday's festivities to end the Augusta Azaleas weekend will kick-off with pre-game music from Jaycie Ward as part of the White Claw Pregame Concert Series, which also means $2 off White Claw until first pitch. Fans can take advantage of a State Farm Saturday and meet some of their favorite Azaleas players. Throughout the game, fans can bid on select game-worn, autographed Azaleas jerseys in-house. Several Azaleas jerseys will be available online for auction, as well. To conclude the evening, fans can stick around to enjoy the post-game firework show, shot off by Joe Dirt Fireworks.

Fans wanting to represent this spectacular identity can purchase specialized Augusta Azaleas merchandise both in-person at the Hive Pro Shop at SRP Park, and online at www.hiveproshop.com. Offerings include both men's and women's t-shirts, fitted snapbacks, and adjustable caps in the Azaleas' pink and green colors.

Friday's game begins at 7:05 PM, with gates opening at SRP Park at 6:00 PM. Saturday is a 6:05 start, with fans able to enter the stadium at 4:30 PM. The two games are part of a 6-game series against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans out of the Cubs' organization, marking the only time this season the Pelicans come to North Augusta.

Tickets for both Azaleas games are available now for purchase, while supplies last. Fans can visit www.greenjacketsbaseball.com, call 803-349-WINS (9467), or visit the SRP Box Office at 187 Railroad Avenue, North Augusta, SC for more information and availability.

