Mudcats Down RiverDogs

August 1, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

ZEBULON, N.C. - The Carolina Mudcats built an early 5-0 lead and did not look back as they defeated the Charleston RiverDogs 5-2 on Thursday night at Five County Stadium.

Carolina (59-38 overall, 18-14 second half) jumped in front in the bottom of the second inning as Filippo Di Turi and Yhoswar collected back-to-back hits to put runners at second and third with one out ahead of Luis Castillo who grounded out to drive in his team-leading 61st RBI of the year.

The Mudcats added to their lead in the third with a pair of runs. Eric Bitonti singled to right to plate Yophery Rodriguez and Di Turi hit into a fielder's choice to score Josh Adamczewski for a 3-0 advantage.

One inning later, the Mudcats would add to their lead with two more runs that would chase RiverDogs starter Drew Dowd (L, 3-6) from the game after a single from Adamczewski to give Carolina 5-0 advantage.

Charleston (46-50, 19-12 second half) scored their only runs of the game in the sixth inning off reliver Harrison Durow (W, 2-2) on a two-out, two-strike single from Carlos Colmenarez to make it 5-2.

That would be as close as the RiverDogs would get as Jeison Pena worked the final 1.2 innings and got some help from his defense as Carolina turned a pair of double plays, one in the eighth and one in the ninth to preserve the 5-2 victory.

Carolina and Charleston will continue the series on Friday night at Five County Stadium with first pitch slated for 6:30 p.m. The Mudcats hand the ball to RHP Josh Knoth (3-5, 3.95) while the RiverDogs will counter with RHP Trevor Harrison (0-0, 5.84). Fireworks will follow the game, presented by CBS17.

