Nats Fend Off Ninth Inning Surge to Win 9-7

August 1, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

LYNCHBURG, VA - The Nats got back to their winning ways, taking down the Hillcats 9-7 on the first night of August. FXBG improves to 21-12 (56-43) with the victory, and Lynchburg is now 15-18 (52-47).

The Nats struck first for the third straight night, as Cristhian Vaquero doubled home two runs in the top of the first inning.

The Hillcats tied the game right away, with a two-run double of their own off the bat of Wuilfredo Antunez.

The back-and-forth continued in the top of the second, when Nick Peoples smacked a double off the top of the right field wall to put Fredericksburg back on top. Later in the frame, Brenner Cox created some breathing room with a two-run single to make it 5-2 Nats.

FredNat starter Brayan Romero, in his debut with the team, allowed just the two first inning, unearned runs to maintain the 5-2 lead through four runs. And in the fifth, Yohandy Morales connected on a three-run homer to make it 8-2 Fredericksburg.

Journeys Mota hustled out an infield single in the seventh inning to make the lead 9-2, but Lynchburg battled back.

Tommy Hawke notched an RBI single in the bottom of the seventh, and Juan Benjamin delivered a sac fly in the eighth to bring the Hillcats within five runs. In the bottom of the ninth, Lynchburg loaded the bases with nobody out against Merrick Baldo. The right-hander allowed three runs to score and brought the winning run to the plate, but buckled down to secure a 9-7 win for Fredericksburg. Austin Amaral (3-1) earned the victory, and Joglyn Garcia (0-1) took the loss in his debut.

Game four features Travis Sykora (1-3, 2.92) facing off against a TBA arm for Lynchburg.

