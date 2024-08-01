Salem Red Sox-2025 Home Schedule Announced

August 1, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Salem Red Sox News Release







SALEM, Va. - The Salem Red Sox have released their 2025 home schedule, complete with 66 games at Salem Memorial Ballpark during the 2025 season, the 17th season as a Boston Red Sox affiliate.

The Red Sox home opener at Carilion Clinic Field is set for Friday, April 4 against the Delmarva Shorebirds (Baltimore Orioles). The Red Sox open against the Shorebirds in a 3-game series from April 4-6. A total of 10 homestands make up the home slate in Virginia's Championship City, with a 9-game series (across 10 days) from July 18-27 and a 12-game series (across 13 days) from June 17-29. Salem Memorial Ballpark hosts 36 weekend games in 2025.

"As we look forward to an exciting 2025 season, we're thrilled to announce our home schedule," said Salem Red Sox General Manager, Allen Lawrence. "Our fans can expect a great lineup of games filled with thrilling moments and unforgettable experiences. While we still have some exciting baseball left in 2024, we can't wait to share what's in store for next year at Carilion Clinic Field. Mark your calendars and get ready for another fantastic season!"

The Battle of 460 is set as the Red Sox host the Lynchburg Hillcats (Cleveland Guardians), a regional rival, during two series from April 15-20 and June 3-8.

Salem welcomes the Hickory Crawdads (Texas Rangers) to the Carolina League following the 2024 season. Minor League Baseball recently announced the realignment of the South Atlantic and Carolina Leagues ahead of the 2025 season. The Hub City Spartanburgers (Spartanburg, South Carolina) will replace the Hickory Crawdads in the High-A South Atlantic League, with Hickory moving to the Single-A Carolina League in place of the Down East Wood Ducks, who will move to Spartanburg following the 2024 season. The Salem Red Sox will host the Crawdads at home during a 6-game series from June 24-29.

The Red Sox wrap up the 2025 regular home game season with a 6-game series against the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (Houston Astros). While 6-game series throughout the season run from Tuesday-Sunday, the final series will begin on Monday, September 1 (Labor Day), followed by an off day on Tuesday and resume the final 5 games of the series Wednesday-Sunday, with the final home game set for September 7.

Other opponents returning to Salem include Fredericksburg Nationals (Washington Nationals), Carolina Mudcats (Milwaukee Brewers), Charleston RiverDogs (Tampa Bay Rays), and Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (Chicago White Sox).

Ã¯Â»Â¿Game times and full 2025 promotional schedule will be announced at a later date.

Early season ticket renewals for 2025 for full-season (66 tickets), half-season (34 tickets) and quarter-season (18 tickets) memberships go on sale in the coming weeks.

