RiverDogs Aim to Chop Down Augusta in First Homestand of August

August 1, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston RiverDogs News Release







Charleston, SC - The Charleston RiverDogs are set to begin a busy month of August with a six-game series against the Augusta GreenJackets August 6-11 at The Joe. The GreenJackets first visit to the Holy City this year will be highlighted by Market House Pork Chop Night on Friday, August 9. The RiverDogs will celebrate the "Chop That Belongs in Baseball" by grilling pork chops for the first 500 fans to enter the stadium before their game against the Atlanta Braves Single-A affiliate.

Below is a list of all the fun the RiverDogs have planned for the week when the Cannon Ballers come to town:

Tuesday, August 6, 7:05 p.m.: Dog Day Tuesday Presented by Twisted Tea: We wouldn't dare end the tradition of bringing your four-legged friend to a game once per homestand, but we would find ways to make it even more pawsome! This week, we spotlight labradors with a parade through the ballpark during the game. Pup Cups will be available at Scoops along the marsh for $2 during each Tuesday game. New to The Joe this season, we will partner with Camp Bow Wow to provide a hospitality area for your furry friend. The area will feature enrichment toys, playground equipment and a pool! Tuesday nights are presented by WCBD News 2 and 96.9 The Wolf.

Wednesday, August 7, 7:05 p.m. Boiled Peanuts Night presented by Luray Peanut Company/Wicked Wednesday presented by Wicked Weed: For the final time this season, we assume our alternate identity as the Charleston Boiled Peanuts. Make sure to join us for this game as we wear our brand-new Boiled Peanuts threads one more time in 2024! The team has suited up in tribute to the Lowcountry's preferred salty snack since 2018. Wednesday nights are presented by 105.5 The Bridge and 98 Rock.

Thursday, August 8, 7:05 p.m.: Military Appreciation Night presented by Boeing/Thirsty Thursday© presented by Budweiser: In the middle of the homestand we'll host the final of three gigantic tributes to military members during the 2024 season, alongside Boeing. Members of the military will receive a free ticket to the game by calling the RiverDogs box office. The team will also make two more inductions into the Hall of Honor prior to the contest. Do you enjoy a good party and one of the best atmospheres in Minor League Baseball? Thursdays are the night for you, with $1 beers available throughout the ballpark! In addition, we'll have live music in the Ashley View Pub courtesy of DJ DollaMenu. Thursday games are presented by 95sx and Z93 Jamz.

Friday, August 9, 7:05 p.m.: Market House Pork Chops Night/REV Federal Credit Union Fireworks/Boeing Red Shirt Friday: Tonight, we celebrate the chop that belongs in baseball, the pork chop! The first 500 fans through the gates will receive a grilled pork chop. Longtime professional baseball player Clyde "Pork Chop" Pough will be in attendance as the "Pork Chop Czar". There will also be a petting zoo featuring piglets on the concourse and a pig on a leash serving as the night's mascot. Every Friday night at The Joe, the RiverDogs will team up with Boeing to shine a spotlight on active duty and retired military members and their families, while the team wears their red alternates on the field. Fans are encouraged to wear red to the game as well. Following the contest, make sure to stay in your seats for another post-game fireworks show made possible by REV Federal Credit Union! Fridays are presented by 103.5 WEZL and Live 5 News.

Saturday, August 10, 6:05 p.m.: Niceness Week Culmination with Breeze Airways/Saturday Show at The Joe: Tonight's game will celebrate the culmination of Random Acts of Niceness Week alongside Breeze Airways. Breeze will make a donation to each of the four non-profit organizations that were part of the volunteer events earlier in the week and give away one round trip flight to a lucky fan during each inning of the game. Saturdays are presented by 92.5 Kickin' Country, 101.7 Chuck FM and FOX 24.

Sunday, August 11, 5:05 p.m.: Library Night with Charleston County Public Library/MUSC Health Family Sunday: We are nearing the end of the Charleston County Public Library's summer reading program. The children who have successfully reached their goal will be celebrated at the game! Parking is free, and kids can stick around after the game to run the bases on every Family Sunday presented by MUSC Health. Before, during and after each Sunday home game, we will make it all about the kids. From the video board to between innings contests and even the opportunity to run the bases, Sundays are sure to be a memorable day for the whole family. Select players will be signing autographs on the concourse prior to the game. Make sure to sign up for the MUSC Health Kids Club for additional opportunities! Sundays are presented by Mix 95.9, Star 99.7 and ABC News 4.

The RiverDogs continue their hunt for a fourth-consecutive Carolina League championship in 2024. The full schedule of games is available here. Season tickets, Dog-E Coin plans, and group tickets, including options to the Segra Club at Riley Park, are available at riverdogs.com/tickets. For the lowest ticket prices, go directly to RiverDogs.com. The Segra Club is also open for events year-round. Visit segraclub.com for more information. The brand new RiverDogs Food Truck is available for your next event! Contact the RiverDogs front office at 843-577-3647 (DOGS) for more information.

