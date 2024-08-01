Rojas Dominates, Pelicans Grab Eighth Straight with 4-1 Win Over Delmarva
August 1, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)
Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release
Off six strong innings from Yenrri Rojas on the mound, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans won their eighth consecutive game 4-1 over the Delmarva Shorebirds on Thursday night. It's the longest winning streak since winning a franchise-record 12 straight from May 14-27, 2022. The Pelicans are now 46-52 and 17-15 in the second half, 2 ÃÂ½ games out of first place. The Shorebirds fell to 36-62 and 13-20 in the second half.
For the second time this season, Rojas (4-3) logged a quality start with just one earned run through six innings. Rojas struck out just two with four hits, and no walks were allowed. Jeral Vizcaino closed out the final three innings with three strikeouts and no runs allowed to earn the save.
The big hit came from Andy Garriola (2-4, 2 2B, 2 RBI) with a two-run double to put the Birds in front 3-1 in the top of the sixth. Alfonsin Rosario (1-4, RBI) and Anderson Suriel (2-4, RBI) each added runs in the four-run sixth.
Delmarva's lone run came from Leandro Arias (0-3, RBI) on a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the first. The Shorebirds went 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position.
Reliever Riley Cooper (4-3) allowed all four earned runs in the sixth to take the loss while stretching 3 2/3 innings out of the bullpen. Starter Braxton Bragg held the Birds scoreless through the first five innings with seven strikeouts.
The Pelicans and Shorebirds continue the series on Friday night at 7:05 p.m.
