GreenJackets Announce Promotional Schedule for 2025 Season

March 10, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Augusta GreenJackets News Release







NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: The Augusta GreenJackets, the Single-A Affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, are excited to announce the promotional schedule for the upcoming 66 home game 2025 season. Fans will experience 13 scheduled fireworks extravaganzas, including the July 3rd Independence Day Celebration presented by TaxSlayer, along with various theme nights and giveaways planned for another exciting season at SRP Park. The fun kicks off April 4th with a three-game series against the Columbia Fireflies (Kansas City Royals).

"It's another great year of GreenJackets Baseball and we're excited to see the community rally behind a top promotional schedule," stated GreenJackets General Manager Brandon Greene. "We've got amazing giveaways, top jersey nights that will be auctioned off to benefit local CSRA non-profits, and even a few more exciting promotions to be announced later on. This will be a grand slam of a season and we're looking forward to kicking everything off on April 4th! Only 25 days until Opening Night!"

The GreenJackets will have 11 exclusive giveaways at SRP Park for select games. Those dates and giveaways are as follows (stay tuned for more to come):

April 4th: Opening Night Golf Towel (First 1,000) presented by SRP Federal Credit Union

April 5th: 2025 Magnet Schedule Giveaway presented by A&D Carpets (First 1,500)

April 6th: 2024 Team Photo Giveaway (First 1,000)

April 18th: Special Themed (announced later!) Blanket Giveaway (First 1,000) presented by Cintas

May 9th: Beer Stein Giveaway (First 1,000 ages 21 & older) presented by Savannah River Brewing Company

May 23rd: Hooded T-Shirt (First 1,000) presented by Augusta Technical College

June 6th: Hawaiian Shirt (First 1,000) presented by Premier Networx

June 22nd: Pavos Salvajes de Augusta Soccer Jersey/Kit (First 1,000) presented by Augusta Coca-Cola Bottling Company

July 2nd: 16oz. Mixer Glass (First 2,000) presented by WOW! Internet + TV + Phone

July 11th: Spencer Schwellenbach Bobblehead (First 1,000) presented by Bridgestone

August 22nd: GreenJackets Hall of Fame Bobblehead (First 1,000) presented by Augusta Technical College

Various community groups will be honored at select games throughout the season. The groups and dates for those games are:

April 15th & May 6th: Education Day - Games at 11:05am

April 16th: Job & Career Fair presented by ADP

April 20th: Easter Game - Game at 5:05pm

May 7th - 11th: Nurses Appreciation Week

May 7th - 11th: Teachers Appreciation Week

Auggie's Reading Program presented by Aurubis Richmond, California Dreaming, Kona Ice & Putt-Putt Fun Center Nights

May 11th: Magical Mother's Day with Princess Appearance

May 21st: Comfort Keepers Baseball Bingo

May 20th: First Responders Night

May 23rd: Augusta Technical College Open House

June 5th: Big Run 5K presented by Fleet Feet Augusta

June 18th: Sensory Friendly Night

June 19th: Augusta Rams Night with Jersey Auction benefiting Paine College

June 20th: Faith & Family Night

June 21st: Irish Heritage Night

July 13th: 19th Annual Military Appreciation Night

August 8th: Cancer Awareness Night

August 22nd: Scouts Night & Sleepover

August 22nd: Advanced Manufacturing & Engineering Technology Night presented by Augusta Technical College

September 3rd: Health Fair Night

September 5th: Girl Scout Night & Sleepover

There will also be special promotions/theme nights throughout the season at SRP Park and those are listed below:

May 9th: Auggie's Tournament of Champions - time to get medieval as Auggie seeks for his Champion

May 10th: Star Wars™ Night with a Specialty Jersey Auction benefiting the North Augusta Miracle League New Field Campaign

Los Pavos Salvajes de Augusta, presented by National Wild Turkey Federation, returns for four (4) games this season:

May 22nd

June 22nd

August 7th

August 23rd - Jersey Auction to benefit NWTF and Post-Game Fireworks

May 23rd: Harry Potter™ Night with House Hat & Ticket Package for purchase (while supplies last)

June 8th: Braves' mascot BLOOPER Appearance

June 6th - 8th: GreenJackets Pickleball Paddle Ticket Package

July 2nd: Holi-Days - we're celebrating our favorite holidays one inning at a time

July 3rd: Independence Day Celebration presented by TaxSlayer with a Specialty Jersey Auction benefiting the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Augusta

July 13th: Dinosaur Day, Stuff the Bus with the United Way of the CSRA presented by SRP Federal Credit Union and WOW! Internet, TV & Phone

July 29th - August 3rd: Decades WEEK - We will celebrate the 50s thru the Early 2000's, including a 90's Throwback Jersey with Auction on August 2nd benefiting Wellstar Children's Hospital of Georgia

August 10th: Fantasy Football Day - Select last-place finishers take on hilarious challenges throughout the game

August 24th: Auggie's Birthday Party, Wrestling Night

September 4th: Fitness Night

September 5th: BLUEY™ Meet and Greet Appearance - Gates Opening at 5:30pm

September 7th: BEE-A-Fan Appreciation Night with Can Drive benefiting Golden Harvest Food Bank

Theme Nights, Giveaways, Firework Shows, and other promotions are subject to change.

In addition to GreenJackets Single Game Tickets going on sale, tickets for the Augusta Symphony Presents Fireworks Spectacularwill go on sale to the public online and at BuzzFest at 11AM. Fans won't want to miss this unique event on Friday, July 4th to celebrate Independence Day!

A VIP Pre-Sale for single game tickets will start at 10AM on Wednesday, March 12th for GreenJackets 2025 Full, Half, and 20-Game Members and Holders, Partners, and Suite Holders.

Single Game Tickets go on-sale starting at 11AM on Saturday, March 15th for the general public online at greenjacketsbaseball.com or by attending BuzzFest on March 15th. The first 100 fans to purchase tickets at the SRP Park Box Office on March 15th will receive a t-shirt, plus the first 500 fans to attend BuzzFest will receive a hot dog and Coca-Cola fountain beverage for FREE! No phone orders. All purchases will be digitally delivered. The SRP Park Box Office is open Monday-Friday 10AM-5PM.

SRP Park welcomes over 300,000 fans through the gates annually between GreenJackets Baseball and Special Events, which includes the upcoming SRP Park High School Baseball Showcase presented by TaxSlayer, Clemson Baseball vs. Georgia Southern Baseball, Augusta Symphony Fireworks Spectacular Show on July 4th & so much more!

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from March 10, 2025

GreenJackets Announce Promotional Schedule for 2025 Season - Augusta GreenJackets

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.