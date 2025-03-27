GreenJackets Announce Opening Weekend Details

March 27, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Augusta GreenJackets News Release







NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: The Augusta GreenJackets, the Single-A Affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, are excited to release a detailed look at all the happenings at SRP Park on Opening Weekend of the 2025 season, slated to kick off on Friday April 4th.

"We are almost to Opening Day and we couldn't be more excited to kick off another year of GreenJackets baseball at SRP Park," stated GreenJackets General Manager, Brandon Greene. "This is the second straight year we get to begin our season here in the CSRA, and we can't wait for fans to join us for this action-packed weekend."

The GreenJackets open the season at home for the second consecutive season, after opening on the road each year from 2018-2023. It marks a near-repeat of last year's opening series, as once again the Columbia Fireflies of the Kansas City Royals organization travel south down I-20 for a three-game set to kick off the campaign. The GreenJackets took two out of three games last year on opening weekend, and won five of nine games against Columbia at SRP Park in total.

Friday, April 4th kicks off the season with what has become an annual tradition at SRP Park, as the first 2,000 fans through the gate will receive a GreenJackets Golf Towel courtesy of SRP Federal Credit Union. Those who arrive early will be treated to a pre-game concert on the concourse from 5:30 to 6:30. Folks that arrive thirsty don't have to stop there, as Durty Gurl RTD cocktails will be half-off at the Kegstand from 6-8 PM, and the Durty Gurl Vodka Bar will debut its first half-priced specialty cocktail, the Catch the Buzz (Durty Gurl vodka, blue curacao, and pineapple juice).

The excitement continues on Saturday, April 5th, as the first 2,000 fans into the ballpark receive a 2025 GreenJackets Magnet Schedule, thanks to A&D Carpets. The White Claw Pre-Game Concert Series rolls on for another night, with (INSERT NAME HERE) slated to perform prior to first pitch and $2 off White Claws around the ballpark. It's also State Farm Family Saturday at SRP Park, meaning fans will get the opportunity to meet some of their favorite GreenJacket players and have them sign autographs on the main concourse. The night doesn't end after the last out either, as the year's first firework extravaganza lights up the sky postgame, thanks to Lifelink Foundation & Donate Life Georgia, and shot off by Joe Dirt Fireworks.

The three-game series culminates Sunday evening, and presents an exciting opportunity for fans, as the entire GreenJackets roster will be made available pregame for a meet and greet! The first 1,000 fans through the gate will also receive a 2025 Team Photo, to keep the team fresh in folks' minds even when not at the park. On the field, the game presents the first opportunity to see the team's new green alternate jerseys, a long-requested look finally making its way to SRP Park. The series finale is fun for fans of all ages, and features a Pre-Game Catch on the Field from 4-4:30pm, and post-game Kids Run the Bases for fans 12 and under. It's also the year's first Jr. Jackets Kids Club Game, presented by Wellstar MCG Health, Episcopal Day School and the Family YMCA of Greater Augusta! The Jr. Jackets Kids Club is a great opportunity for fans 12 and under to sign up for the coolest club in the CSRA and experience unique opportunities all season long.

Friday's season opener begins at 7:05 PM, with gates opening in downtown North Augusta at 5:30 PM. Saturday is a 6:05 start, with fans able to enter the stadium at 4:30 PM. Finally, Sunday's ballgame has a twilight tee time of 5:05, with gates set to open at 4:00.

Tickets for the entirety of Opening Weekend are available now for purchase, while supplies last. Fans can visit www.greenjacketsbaseball.com, call 803-349-WINS (9467), or visit the SRP Box Office at 187 Railroad Avenue, North Augusta, SC for more information and availability.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from March 27, 2025

GreenJackets Announce Opening Weekend Details - Augusta GreenJackets

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.