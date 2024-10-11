Fitzgerald Scores, Adds Assist as Petes Fall in Guelph

October 11, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Colin Fitzgerald of the Peterborough Petes vs. the Guelph Storm

(Guelph, ON) - On Friday, October 11, the Peterborough Petes began a two-game road trip by traveling to Guelph to take on the Guelph Storm. Guelph scored an empty net goal late to win the game by a score of 6-3.

Colin Fitzgerald led the way for the Petes with a goal and an assist, while Caden Taylor and Carson Cameron also scored. Zach Bowen stopped 40/45 in the loss.

Game Recap:

First Period:

Guelph Goal - Ryan McGuire (3), Assist - Charlie Paquette (2), Grant Spada (1)

Second Period:

Guelph Goal - Sam Johnston (1), Assist - Leo Serlin (1), Rylan Singh (1)

Guelph Goal - Alex McLean (2), Assist - Wil McFadden (2)

Peterborough Goal - Caden Taylor (2), Assist - Colin Fitzgerald (1)

Third Period:

Peterborough Goal (PP) - Carson Cameron (1), Unassisted

Guelph Goal - Max Namestnikov (1), Unassisted

Peterborough Goal - Colin Fitzgerald (3), Unassisted

Guelph Goal (PP) - Charlie Paquette (1), Assists - Cam Allen (5), Max Namestnikov (3)

Guelph Empty Net Goal - Hunter McKenzie (2), Unassisted

The Petes are back in action on Saturday, October 12, when they travel to Owen Sound to take on the Attack. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. at the Harry Lumley Bayshore Community Centre. The game will be broadcasted on YourTV Peterborough and Freq 90.5.

