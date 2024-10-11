Fitzgerald Scores, Adds Assist as Petes Fall in Guelph
October 11, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Peterborough Petes News Release
(Guelph, ON) - On Friday, October 11, the Peterborough Petes began a two-game road trip by traveling to Guelph to take on the Guelph Storm. Guelph scored an empty net goal late to win the game by a score of 6-3.
Colin Fitzgerald led the way for the Petes with a goal and an assist, while Caden Taylor and Carson Cameron also scored. Zach Bowen stopped 40/45 in the loss.
Game Recap:
First Period:
Guelph Goal - Ryan McGuire (3), Assist - Charlie Paquette (2), Grant Spada (1)
Second Period:
Guelph Goal - Sam Johnston (1), Assist - Leo Serlin (1), Rylan Singh (1)
Guelph Goal - Alex McLean (2), Assist - Wil McFadden (2)
Peterborough Goal - Caden Taylor (2), Assist - Colin Fitzgerald (1)
Third Period:
Peterborough Goal (PP) - Carson Cameron (1), Unassisted
Guelph Goal - Max Namestnikov (1), Unassisted
Peterborough Goal - Colin Fitzgerald (3), Unassisted
Guelph Goal (PP) - Charlie Paquette (1), Assists - Cam Allen (5), Max Namestnikov (3)
Guelph Empty Net Goal - Hunter McKenzie (2), Unassisted
The Petes are back in action on Saturday, October 12, when they travel to Owen Sound to take on the Attack. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. at the Harry Lumley Bayshore Community Centre. The game will be broadcasted on YourTV Peterborough and Freq 90.5.
Images from this story
|
Colin Fitzgerald of the Peterborough Petes vs. the Guelph Storm
