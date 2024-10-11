Spitfires Steal Win 7-5 over Steelheads

October 11, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

The Spitfires were in Brampton for a highly anticipated matchup against the Steelheads. The Spitfires came into the game with a record of 4-0-1-0 while the Steelheads were 4-1-0-0. The game featured nine NHL drafted prospects and a few 2025 NHL Draft eligible players. The Steelheads got out to a lead but the Spitfires were able to slowly chip away and ultimately came back and won 7-5.

In the first period, the Steelheads would get on the board just 28 seconds into the contest as Martone scored his 6th of the season. Nine minutes later, the Steelheads would go up 2-0 with a powerplay goal and Martone's 2nd of the night. The Spitfires after a slow start would find their legs and 58 seconds later were able to respond. Protas off a rebound scored his 3rd of the season with assists from Nesbitt and Greentree. Just six minutes later, the Spitfires found the equalizer as Woodall from the point would score his first of the season. After 20 we were tied 2-2 and the shots were 17-7 for the Spitfires.

In the second period, the Steelheads would score the go-ahead goal with MacDonell's 5th on the year. Just over a minute later, the Spitfires would respond on the powerplay. Cristoforo scored his 2nd on the year after the puck bounced off a Steelhead and into the net, we were tied at 3 heading into the third.

In the third period, the Spitfires powerplay would cash in again just under two minutes in. Protas scored his 2nd of the night and gave the Spitfires their first lead of the game. Just 17 seconds later, the Spitfires would strike again as Spellacy found the back of the net and the Spitfires were up 5-3. The Steelheads would then get a slew of powerplays (some not so warranted) and come back into the game with a powerplay goal by Jack Van Volsen, that made it 5-4. Six minutes later, Brampton had another powerplay but the Spitfires defence turned into offence as Noah Morneau with a great effort scored shorthanded to make it 6-4. 35 seconds later on the same powerplay Sova would score and make it a 6-5 game. With just under a minute remaining, Ryan Abraham would seal the deal with a 150ft shot from downtown into the empty cage as the Spitfires skated to a big 7-5 win over the top team in the OHL.

The Spitfires are back in action on the road in Erie on Saturday evening. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05pm. The Spitfires return home on Thanksgiving Monday for a 2:05pm game against the Oshawa Generals.

