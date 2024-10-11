Rangers' Point Streak Extended to Five in Shootout Loss to Greyhounds

October 11, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release









Kitchener Rangers' Justin Bottineau in action

(Kitchener Rangers, Credit: Cameron Palumbo / Sault Ste. Marie) Kitchener Rangers' Justin Bottineau in action(Kitchener Rangers, Credit: Cameron Palumbo / Sault Ste. Marie)

Sault Ste. Marie, ON - The Rangers win streak was snapped at three, but Justin Bottineau's third period marker allowed the game to go into a shootout and extend Kitchener's point streak to five games. Sault Ste. Marie was a perfect 2-for-2 in the shootout, while the Rangers were unable to get one past Charlie Schenkel in the Greyhound goal as the extra point went the way of the home team for a 5-4 final.

Kitchener opened the scoring in the game for the first time this season and carried a 2-1 lead into the game's first intermission. Tanner Lam and Matheas Stark both recording their first goals of the season. The Greyhounds responded with three goals of their own in the middle frame to lead the Rangers 4-3 heading into the final period. Justin Bottineau's first of the season was the lone goal in the third period to help send the game to overtime. SOO's Travis Hayes and Brady Martin were both successful in their shootout attempts to propel the Greyhounds to victory.

Scoring Summary:

1st Period

SOO 0, KIT 1

0:53 Tanner Lam (1) - Unassisted

SOO 1, KIT 1

17:47 Travis Hayes (3) - Unassisted

SOO 1, KIT 2

17:59 Matheas Stark (1) - Luke Ellinas, Tanner Lam

2nd Period

SOO 2, KIT 2

3:05 Travis Hayes (4) - Unassisted

SOO 3, KIT 2

4:04 Brady Martin (3) - Unassisted

SOO 3, KIT 3

17:39 Matheas Stark (2) - Tanner Lam, Carson Campbell

SOO 4, KIT 3

19:00 Andrew Gibson (1) - Justin Cloutier, Justin DeZoete

3rd period

SOO 4, KIT 4

11:45 Justin Bottineau (1) - Campbell, Mercer

Overtime

NO SCORE

Shootout:

First Round:

SOO: Brady Martin - Goal

KIT: Trent Swick - Miss

Second Round:

SOO: Travis Hayes - Goal

KIT: Tanner Lam - Miss

The Stars:

First Star: Travis Hayes 2G

Second Star: Matheas Stark 2G

Third Star: Brady Martin 1G

The Goalies: Jason Schaubel got his second career OHL start for the Rangers stopping 23-of-27 shots. In the Greyhound goal was Charlie Schenkel who stopped 29-of-33 shots he faced. Schenkel also stopped both shootout attempts against him helping earn his club the extra point.

The Numbers Game:

Shots: SOO 28, KIT 33

Power-play: SOO 0/3, KIT 0/2

FO%: SOO 49.2%, KIT 50.8%

UP NEXT:

The Blueshirts will conclude their three-game road trip against the Saginaw Spirit at Dow Event Center on Sunday, October 12th, with puck drop scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Following this matchup, Kitchener will return to the Aud to face the Niagara IceDogs, marking the beginning of a stretch where the East Avenue Blue will play three of their next four games at home.

Secure your tickets for all Kitchener Rangers games at The Aud Box Office sponsored by White Way Plumbing or online.

Images from this story



Kitchener Rangers' Justin Bottineau in action

(Cameron Palumbo / Sault Ste. Marie)

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from October 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.