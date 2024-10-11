Rangers' Point Streak Extended to Five in Shootout Loss to Greyhounds
October 11, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kitchener Rangers News Release
Kitchener Rangers' Justin Bottineau in action
(Kitchener Rangers, Credit: Cameron Palumbo / Sault Ste. Marie)
Sault Ste. Marie, ON - The Rangers win streak was snapped at three, but Justin Bottineau's third period marker allowed the game to go into a shootout and extend Kitchener's point streak to five games. Sault Ste. Marie was a perfect 2-for-2 in the shootout, while the Rangers were unable to get one past Charlie Schenkel in the Greyhound goal as the extra point went the way of the home team for a 5-4 final.
Kitchener opened the scoring in the game for the first time this season and carried a 2-1 lead into the game's first intermission. Tanner Lam and Matheas Stark both recording their first goals of the season. The Greyhounds responded with three goals of their own in the middle frame to lead the Rangers 4-3 heading into the final period. Justin Bottineau's first of the season was the lone goal in the third period to help send the game to overtime. SOO's Travis Hayes and Brady Martin were both successful in their shootout attempts to propel the Greyhounds to victory.
Scoring Summary:
1st Period
SOO 0, KIT 1
0:53 Tanner Lam (1) - Unassisted
SOO 1, KIT 1
17:47 Travis Hayes (3) - Unassisted
SOO 1, KIT 2
17:59 Matheas Stark (1) - Luke Ellinas, Tanner Lam
2nd Period
SOO 2, KIT 2
3:05 Travis Hayes (4) - Unassisted
SOO 3, KIT 2
4:04 Brady Martin (3) - Unassisted
SOO 3, KIT 3
17:39 Matheas Stark (2) - Tanner Lam, Carson Campbell
SOO 4, KIT 3
19:00 Andrew Gibson (1) - Justin Cloutier, Justin DeZoete
3rd period
SOO 4, KIT 4
11:45 Justin Bottineau (1) - Campbell, Mercer
Overtime
NO SCORE
Shootout:
First Round:
SOO: Brady Martin - Goal
KIT: Trent Swick - Miss
Second Round:
SOO: Travis Hayes - Goal
KIT: Tanner Lam - Miss
The Stars:
First Star: Travis Hayes 2G
Second Star: Matheas Stark 2G
Third Star: Brady Martin 1G
The Goalies: Jason Schaubel got his second career OHL start for the Rangers stopping 23-of-27 shots. In the Greyhound goal was Charlie Schenkel who stopped 29-of-33 shots he faced. Schenkel also stopped both shootout attempts against him helping earn his club the extra point.
The Numbers Game:
Shots: SOO 28, KIT 33
Power-play: SOO 0/3, KIT 0/2
FO%: SOO 49.2%, KIT 50.8%
UP NEXT:
The Blueshirts will conclude their three-game road trip against the Saginaw Spirit at Dow Event Center on Sunday, October 12th, with puck drop scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Following this matchup, Kitchener will return to the Aud to face the Niagara IceDogs, marking the beginning of a stretch where the East Avenue Blue will play three of their next four games at home.
Kitchener Rangers' Justin Bottineau in action
(Cameron Palumbo / Sault Ste. Marie)
