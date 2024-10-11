Generals Beat Sting in Shootout to Start Three Game Road Trip

October 11, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa, ON. - Oshawa opened up their three-game road trip against the Sting. The Generals have struggled to open the season with a 1-3-1 record heading into tonight's game and were hoping to turn things around. Conversely, Sarnia is .500 and looking to add another win to the record to start their two-game homestand.

The game got off to a slow start in the first period. Both teams played well defensively and did not allow many great chances. Despite the two powerplays for Sarnia and one for Oshawa, the score was 0-0 after 1, with the shots 6-5 favouring Sarnia.

Sarnia opened up the scoring eight minutes into the second period with a goal from Lucas Fischer, followed by Allesandro Di lorio goal just over two and a half minutes later. 2-0 Sarnia and the Generals could not regain momentum until Matthew Buckley was cross-checked from behind into the board, giving them their third powerplay of the night.

Toward the end of the powerplay, a shot by Tyler Graham from the right circle beat Sarnia's goaltender and cut the lead to one. 2-1 for Sarnia after two periods, but Oshawa had all the momentum heading into the intermission.

The Generals came out flying in the third and scored 51 seconds into the period. Marrelli's shot from the point made its way through traffic and into the back of the net, after getting lost in the Stings goalie's equipment. Shortly after, Oshawa had a chance to convert on the powerplay, but they could not find the back of the net.

They continued to pressure the Sting throughout the first eight minutes of the period, outshooting them 7-0. But Sarnia's first shot of the period beat Gravelle and gave them the 3-2 lead with eleven minutes to play.

Less than two minutes later, Tyler O'Toole scored his first goal in the OHL with a beautiful wrist shot, beating the Sting goalie up over his right shoulder. Neither team would have the decider in the third period or overtime frame, as it would take a shootout to decide the winner.

Beckett Sennecke and Colby Barlow scored five hole in the first two rounds while Sarnia shooters missed the net, and Gravelle made a save to win the game in the bottom of the second round. A 4-3 shootout win was Gravelle's first in the OHL, and it put Oshawa back in the win column to start the three-game road trip.

Oshawa is in Flint Saturday night to take on the Firebirds. Puck drop is at 7:05 P.M. and can be watched on Rogers TV, CHL TV or listen on the Oshawa Generals Radio.

