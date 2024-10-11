Calum Ritchie Makes NHL Debut with Colorado

Oshawa, ON - On Wednesday, the Colorado Avalanche took to the ice with Oshawa Generals forward Calum Ritchie on their roster. Ritchie is one of 10 teenagers to make an NHL opening-day roster for the 2024-2025 season.

Drafted 27th overall by the Avalanche in 2023, Ritchie paired up on the second line next to Nikolai Kovalenko and Casey Middelstadt for his NHL Debut. In the 8-4 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights, Ritchie did not record a point.

Ritchie has spent his entire OHL career with the Generals, recording 71 goals, 113 assists for 184 points across 174 games. Ritchie led the team in playoff points last year, with 30 total points.

Ritchie recently made NHL headlines with a highlight reel goal in the NHL preseason against Utah Hockey Club goaltender Karel Vejmelka, where he fakes a wrist shot before going to his backhand.

The Avalanche will host the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday for their home opener, and it will be Ritchie's first game on home ice.

