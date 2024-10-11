North Bay Completes Comeback, Downs Erie 3-2 in Shootout

October 11, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Erie, Pennsylvania - Finally home for a Friday night, the Erie Otters would prepare for their lone home contest against the North Bay Battalion. Looking to start finding consistency in results, Erie would look for home ice advantage against a recently-struggling Battalion team. Staying at home for the full weekend, the Otters would hope to keep finding the offensive results of the early season.

It was all Erie in the opening frame, as the offense would come to play with 19 shots in the first 20 of the game. Just 4:32 into the game, Sam Alfano (4) would be the recipient of a tipped shot from Ty Henry to put the Otters on the board. The Otters defense would do their part, allowing just five shots in the frame to take a 1-0 Erie lead into the break.

Erie's dominance would look to continue in the second period, as Wesley Royston (1, PPG) would secure his first of the season from a heads-up play on the goalline to make it 2-0. From this moment, a tide would start to turn, and the Battalion would get within a goal as Ethan Procyszyn (5) would score a wicked wrister with 6:23 gone by in the frame. North Bay would find a 13-9 shot advantage in the period, and have momentum headed to the third.

North Bay's energy would continue in the third, holding a 16-9 shot advantage in the final 20. The Battalion's continued pestulance would ultimately lead to a multi-man power play in the final minute, and eventually the game's tying goal in the final five seconds from Jacob LeBlanc (2, PPG) to send the game into overtime. Exchanges, chances, and opportunities aplenty would be found in the overtime frame, as the teams would fire eight total shots and find innumerous scoring chances, but the goaltenders would stand tall to send the game into the shootout. In the skills competition, it would be all North Bay, as Owen Van Steensel and newly-acquired forward Shamar Moses would seal the deal for a 2-0 shootout victory, and a 3-2 win. Erie would finish the game 5/6 on the penalty kill, but just 1/8 on the man-advantage.

The Otters remain at home to close out the weekend, welcoming in the top 2024 OHL Priority Selection pick of Ethan Belchetz and upstart Windsor Spitfires on Saturday, October 12 for Retro Game Night. Erie will then prepare for its first three-game weekend of the season with a Thursday, October 17 home contest against Kingston before heading to Flint and London for the weekend.

