Barrie Falls to London, 5-4

October 11, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Barrie Colts News Release







The Colts entered the Canada Life Place against the defending OHL Champions for the first of two matchups this season.

The first period saw Dalyn Wakely play in his first game as a member of the Colts and the 200th game of his OHL career. For most of the period, it was a battle back and forth waiting for a team to find the back of the net. The Knights would strike first on a shot from the top of the slot, gaining the only goal of the period. The Colts would lead the shot total 10-7.

Dallas Stars prospect. Brad Gardiner would net his first of the season and the first of his Colts career three minutes into the second, Bode Stewart grabbed the lone assist. Scoring once wasn't enough, Gardiner picked up the rebound to hammer home his second of the game. Dalyn Wakely and Kashawn Aitcheson getting the assists. The Knights would score shortly after to tie the game at two all. The newest member of the squad, Dalyn Wakely found an opening over the goalie's shoulder with help from the crossbar to score his first as a Colt with seven seconds remaining in the period.

Wakely wasn't done with his magical start, alone in front of the London net saw Wakely score an early candidate for the goal of the year. Wakely would carry the puck in and go between the legs to score his second short-handed goal. The Colts would run out of momentum with the Knights scoring three straight goals to close the game in a 5-4 London victory.

The Colts will have to have a short memory as they look to rebound on home ice vs the Brampton Steelheads.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from October 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.