Generals Look to Get Back in Win Column against Sting

October 11, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa, ON - The Generals head west for the first of three on the road, and tonight, they face the Sarnia Sting. The Sting currently sit fourth in their division with a 1-5 loss versus the Bulldogs last Wednesday evening.

While Oshawa is off to a slow start to the season, with a 1-3-1 record, they will look to bounce back after an underwhelming weekend at home in which they dropped both games, losing 5-3 to Niagara and 4-3 to Barrie. The return of Ben Danford and Beckett Sennecke and the acquisition of Colby Barlow last week didn't add the boost everyone hoped for. Expect chemistry to start building between players as the season continues.

The Generals performed well against the Sting last season, sweeping them 2-0 in the season series and dominating both games 4-1 and 7-2. Oshawa defencemen Ben Danford and Luca Marrelli registered three assists in those two games against the Sting, while forwards Beckett Sennecke and Luke Torrance each had one goal and two assists.

Sarnia will look to get their first win against Oshawa since Nov. 20, 2022, when they beat them 6-5 in OT. Their last regulation win against the Generals was on Oct. 18, 2019.

Oshawa will have to find a way to contain Beckham Edwards, who is running a point-per-game this season with six. Aside from Edwards, Oshawa should match up well against Sarnia and will look to get back in the win column tonight.

Catch the game on Rogers TV, CHL TV or listen on the Oshawa Generals Radio. Puck drop at 7:05 P.M.

