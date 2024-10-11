Kitchener Aims for Fourth Consecutive Victory in Sault Ste. Marie

Sault Ste. Marie, ON - Following a 3-2 win against the Flint Firebirds on Wednesday, the Kitchener Rangers seek their fourth consecutive win against the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds on Friday. Puck drop is slated for 7:07 p.m. at GFL Memorial Gardens.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Over the Years:

Friday's matchup against the Greyhounds marks the first of four meetings in the 2024-25 season, with the remaining three games spread out over the next three months. Since 2019, the Rangers have faced the Greyhounds 17 times, posting an overall record of 6-10-1. In the 2023-24 season, Kitchener managed just one win against Sault Ste. Marie, finishing with a 1-3-0-0 record. When matching up against Sault Ste. Marie at GFL Memorial Gardens, Kitchener is 2-7-0-0 over the last five years.

SCOUTING THE RANGERS (3-2-1-0)

Second in the Western Conference, fifth in the OHL

For the third straight game, the Rangers secured a 3-2 victory, rallying with three unanswered goals after trailing 2-0 in the second period. Trent Swick (Vegas Golden Knights), in his first game back with Kitchener, delivered an outstanding performance. He scored twice - including the game-winner - and added a primary assist on Adrian Misaljevic's power play goal. Defenceman Jakub Chromiak, making his Rangers debut after being acquired from the Kingston Frontenacs, impressed with two assists, one of which came on the powerplay. Misaljevic, in addition to his power play goal, contributed two assists on Swick's goals, while Luca Romano chipped in with an assist on the game-winner. Netminder Jackson Parsons stopped 18 of 20 shots, earning his second victory of the 2024-25 season.

The Rangers went one-for-four on the power play and gave up a goal on the penalty kill, still stopping the Firebirds on the man advantage on three of four occasions. Through six games, the Blueshirts boast an improved 16.0% success rate on the power play and an impressive 82.6% on the penalty kill.

Rangers to Watch:

Tanner Lam currently ranks third on the team in both assists and points (3), though he's still searching for his first goal of the season. In his freshman campaign, Lam tallied 13 goals and 18 assists for 31 points over 61 games. Recently, he recorded three points in a two-game span against the Firebirds and Owen Sound Attack. Six games into the new season, Lam has established himself as a key player in the top six and is primed to find the back of the net soon, making him one to watch in Friday's game against Sault Ste. Marie.

Matthew Andonovski (Ottawa Senators) is coming off a career-best 2023-24 season, where he posted seven goals and 25 assists for 32 points with a league-leading +58 in 65 games. The newly appointed captain of the Blueshirts continues to anchor the top defensive pair. Andonovski is a player to watch who could chip in offensively against the Greyhounds who have given up five goals to a defenceman through five games.

Jackson Parsons collected a 27-18-2 record, a 2.99 goals against average, and a .897 save percentage in the 2023-24 season. That page has been turned and Parsons has won his last two appearances (over Guelph and Flint), holding a current 3.47 goals against average and .880 save percentage. Poised for his third straight start, Parsons will look to continue building on his recent strong performances.

SCOUTING THE GREYHOUNDS (1-4-0-0)

10th in the Western Conference, 19th in the OHL

To start the 2024-25 campaign, the Greyhounds have lost four of their first five games. Their lone victory came in the opening game of a two-game road trip, defeating the Guelph Storm 4-2 for their first win of the season. However, they recently dropped a close 2-1 contest to the Sarnia Sting at Progressive Auto Sales Arena. Sophomore forward Travis Hayes opened the scoring in the first period, burying the lone goal for the club in Sarnia and his second of the season, with Hunter Solomon picking up his first career OHL point as the only assist. Through five games, Brady Martin leads the team in power play goals (1), assists (4), and points (6). Justin Coulter has tallied the most goals (3). Collectively, the Greyhounds have had success on the power play at a 6.7% rate and are operating the penalty kill at 73.9%. Friday's game against the Rangers will be their first of two games on the weekend.

Greyhounds to Watch:

Elmira, ON native Brady Martin is off to a strong start in his second season with the Greyhounds, averaging over a point per game with six points (2G, 4A) in five games. In his freshman campaign, Martin recorded 10 goals, 18 assists, and 28 points across 52 regular season games. Most notably, he earned first-star honours in the Greyhounds' only win of the season, contributing one goal and two assists in a standout performance against the Guelph Storm at the Sleeman Centre.

Charlie Schenkel's current 2.57 goals against average ranks him eighth across the OHL and his .916 save percentage through three games ranks him sixth. In the 2023-24 season, he earned a commendable record of 28-12-3, with a 3.10 goals against average, and a .916 save percentage while appearing in all 11 of the Greyhounds' playoff games. Though he only has one win this season, he's a player to watch in goal on Friday.

Through five games this season, Justin Cloutier leads Sault Ste. Marie in goals (3), power play assists (1), and shorthanded goals (1). His four points (3G, 1A) rank tied for second on the team. In the 2023-24 season, Cloutier had career highs in goals (24), assists (18), and points (42). Playing in his fourth season, he has not missed a regular season game. Off to a hot start, he's a player to keep an eye on the opposing offence on Friday.

Drafted Greyhounds:

The Greyhounds have three players who have been drafted to the NHL, one who was taken in the 2023 draft and two who were selected in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft. Andrew Gibson (Detroit Red Wings, traded to the Nashville Predators in 2024) was picked in the 2023 draft. Owen Allard (Utah Hockey Club) and Landon Miller (Detroit Red Wings) were selected in the 2024 draft.

BROADCAST COVERAGE

Friday's game vs the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds will be televised live throughout Kitchener and the Waterloo Region on Rogers TV, cable channel 20, and can be watched across the province of Ontario on the Super Sports Pak on channel 470 for cable subscribers. The game will be streamed live online on OHL Live on CHL TV. Additionally, fans can listen to Friday's action on the radio on CityNews 570 AM CKGL.

UP NEXT:

The Blueshirts will conclude their three-game road trip against the Saginaw Spirit at Dow Event Center on Saturday, October 12th, with puck drop scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Following this matchup, Kitchener will return to the Aud to face the Niagara IceDogs, marking the beginning of a stretch where the East Avenue Blue will play three of their next four games at home.

