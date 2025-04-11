Fisher Cats Nip Sea Dogs 4-3 in Extra Innings

April 11, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs (5-2) fall to the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (3-3) in extra innings, 4-3 at Delta Dental Park. The Sea Dogs are now tied with the Hartford Yard Goats for first place in the Northeast Division of the Eastern League.

The Porltand pitching staff combined for 14 strikeouts. The Sea Dogs have now recorded 13 or more strikeouts in each of their last five games including 18 strikeouts on both Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Sea Dogs started the scoring in the first inning. A leadoff triple by Mikey Romero followed by a walk drawn by Max Ferguson put runners on the corners with no outs. After Ferguson (5) stole second base, Jhostynxon Garcia hit a sacrifice fly to right field that brought home Romero, which gave Portland a 1-0 lead.

The Fisher Cats tied the game in the top of the third. RJ Schreck singled to leadoff the inning. After a groundout moved Schreck to second, Yohendrick Piñango laced an RBI single that brought home Schreck.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, Jordan drilled a double off the wall in right field then advanced to third on an error by the rightfielder Yohendrick Pinango. Luis Ravelo brought home Jordan with a sacrifice fly and the Sea Dogs were back on top, 2-1.

Portland extended their lead in the fifth inning after capitalizing on a leadoff single by Karson Simas. He advanced to third on a single by Corey Rosier and scored on a balk by the pitcher, Rafael Sanchez.

New Hampshire tied the game again in the seventh inning. With one out, Robert Brooks (1) launched a solo home run which made the score 3-2. Following a groundout, Charles McAdoo singled and then advanced to second on an error. After a walk surrendered to Peyton Williams, Piñango notched an RBI single and tied the game at 3-3.

The Fisher Cats scored their winning run in the top of the tenth inning. With RJ Schrek as the runner placed at second base, an RBI double by Charles McDoo brought home the winning run for New Hampshire.

RHP Jonathan Lavallee (1-0, 0.00 ERA) was awarded the win tossing 3.0 perfect innings for New Hampshire. RHP Jack Anderson (0-1, 0.00 ERA) was given the loss pitching 2.0 innings allowing one run (unearned) while striking out five.

The Sea Dogs and Fisher Cats will meet again tomorrow, Saturday, April 12th at 1pm at Delta Dental Park. LHP Connelly Early (0-0, 0.00 ERA) will start for Portland while New Hampshire will send RHP Ryan Watson (1-0, 0.00 ERA) to the bump.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from April 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.