Late Offense Rallies Cats Past Dogs in Extras

April 11, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

PORTLAND, ME - The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (3-3) fought from behind and took down the Portland Sea Dogs (5-2) in 10 innings on Friday night, 4-3. After erasing a 3-1 deficit, third baseman Charles McAdoo knocked in left fielder RJ Schreck with a double in the top of the 10th, and Schreck linked up with Brooks on the game-winning double play from left field to the plate to fry the potential tying run and finish Friday's comeback.

The Fisher Cats bullpen held hold the door shut with five innings of scoreless and hitless relief. Righty Jonathan Lavallee (W, 1-0) didn't allow a baserunner in the final 2-2/3 innings for his first win of the season. Sea Dogs reliever Jack Anderson (L, 0-1) retired five Cats batters on strikes in two innings but was handed the loss.

Fellow relievers Hunter Gregory and Jimmy Burnette combined for five strikeouts in 2-1/3 innings and did not allow a baserunner.

Portland quickly plated Friday's first run off New Hampshire starter Rafael Sánchez, thanks to a leadoff triple from third baseman Mikey Romero and a sacrifice fly by center fielder Jhostynxon Garcia. Right fielder Yohendrick Piñango drove in Schreck from second in the top of the third to tie Friday's game at 1-1.

The Sea Dogs broke the tie with two runs in two innings. In the bottom of the fourth, first baseman Blaze Jordan hit a double off the right field wall and advanced to third on an error by Piñango. Second baseman Luis Ravelo drove in Jordan on a sacrifice fly to make it 2-1 after four. The Sea Dogs' third run came off a balk by the Cats' starter Sanchez and scored Portland's shortstop Karson Simas to make it 3-1.

Cats catcher Robert Brooks helped shock the Fisher Cats dugout with a solo blast in the top of the seventh inning. New Hampshire tied Friday's score later in the inning on the second run-scoring single of the night by Piñango, which brought McAdoo in from second base.

After McAdoo's go-ahead double to put the Cats ahead in the 10th, New Hampshire loaded the bases for pinch-hitter Jace Bohrofen, who left a grand slam 10 feet shy of the right field wall for the final out of the top of the inning.

Simas advanced Sea Dogs pinch runner Caden Rose to third to begin the bottom of the 10th with a sacrifice bunt. With one away, Portland's Corey Rosier flew out to Shreck in shallow left-center, who fired to his catcher Brooks to nab the tagging runner Rose and end the game.

The series continues on Saturday, April 12 with a 1:00 PM EDT first pitch at Hadlock Field. New Hampshire RHP Ryan Watson (1-0, 0.00 ERA) makes his first Double-A start and will face Portland southpaw Connelly Early (0-0, 0.00 ERA).

