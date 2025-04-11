Friday's Baysox Game Postponed Due to Inclement Weather

April 11, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Chesapeake Baysox News Release







BOWIE, MD. - Friday's game between the Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, and the Erie SeaWolves has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The game will be made up as a part of a single-admission doubleheader on Saturday, April 12 at 5:05 p.m. with a second game to follow approximately 30 minutes after. Both games will be seven innings long. Gates will open at 4:30 pm.

Tickets for Friday's game may be exchanged at the box office for an upcoming Baysox 2025 regular season game of equal or lesser value.

Single-game tickets, t icket plans and group offers for the 2025 season are currently on sale. For more information on the Baysox schedule, tickets, and the latest team news, fans can call (301) 805-6000, visit Baysox.com, and/or follow the team on Facebook, X, and Instagram.

